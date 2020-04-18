Southern Illinois senator advocates letting local health officials decide when to reopen businesses

“The critical metric is — and has always been — the capacity of our hospital system to handle the influx of COVID-19 cases that we know is coming,” Schimpf said.

Schimpf said his understanding is that most hospitals in Southern Illinois have significant capacity and low census counts as they have halted elected surgeries to make space for a rush of COVID-19 patients that they haven’t seen to date. Some hospitals have furloughed staff given the lull in patients. In their letter to Pritzker, the senators said they feel confident that county public health directors “have the ability to evaluate the threat that COVID-19 poses to our local populace.”

Angie Oathout, administrator of the Randolph County Health Department, whose region has one of the highest COVID-19 rates in the state, said she prefers continuing on with a statewide approach to these decisions — at least for now. Oathout said that the case numbers at this point seem to indicate that May 1 will likely be too soon to begin reopening some of the businesses that have been forced to close. She said that the surge of cases over the last month in Randolph County, most of them traced back to one social event at a public place in mid-March, suggest that relaxing the order could result in a situation “that we would not be able to control very quickly.”