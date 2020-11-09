Southern Illinoisans weigh in on the presidential election

Wendt values several things that he believes were missing during Trump’s presidency, including integrity, honesty and care for humanity and the environment. He felt the Republican party’s control of federal government was a threat to democracy, and the country was very close or had already become an authoritarian state.

Now the country has some work to do to start to heal the divide between parties, he said.

“As Mr. Biden pointed out, we have to stop demonizing one another and work together,” Wendt said.

He said we have to look at our own prejudices and consider why we want to make enemies of people who don’t agree with us. Instead, we have to try to understand one another.

Milton McDaniel, a founder of the African American Museum of Southern Illinois, said he is pleased with the outcome of the presidential election.

“We need to always look forward and not look back. If we don’t look forward, we are bound to stumble. The nation has had its stumble. Now, we need to look forward,” McDaniel said.

State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, supported President Trump in the election. The Southern reached out to five or six others who supported the president but did not want to be part of this story.