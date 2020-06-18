St. Clair County woman files lawsuit against firm in IDES breach

"I contend, someone, somewhere is covering up a massive data breach."

According to the lawsuit filed by St. Clair County resident Briana Julius, at least three other states — Ohio, Colorado and Arkansas — also contracted Deloitte to construct similar portals. Within five days of notice that Illinois’ system was compromised, both Colorado and Ohio made announcements their portals had the same flaw.

Deloitte was “negligent,” Julius alleges, by “actively mishandling” that information. She is suing on behalf of herself and all other Americans who might have been harmed, and is asking a judge to allow a jury trial.

The case is requesting the court find that Deloitte acted in an “unlawful” manner and establish a number of security measures, including safeguards for personal information, tests by “third-party security auditors” and encryption of all sensitive data. Damages could “exceed” $5 million, according to the lawsuit, when considering all Americans who were affected.

On May 21, the company sent Julius a letter alerting her that while sensitive information may have been exposed, “based upon (an) investigation, there is no indication that your personal information was improperly used or is likely to be misused.”