State business groups challenge new workers’ compensation COVID-19 rules

“We owe (essential workers) a debt that we can never fully repay. But to start, we can give them the peace of mind to know that they will be covered if they fall ill on the job,” he said at the time.

Illinoisans injured on the job normally must prove their illness or injury was directly caused by their duties. The business groups said the commission’s COVID-19 decision was an overreach.

“To be clear, this case is not about the wisdom of the substantive new law expressed by the commission. This case is about the commission far exceeding its rulemaking authority,” attorney Scott Cruz said in a statement. “The substantive law of Illinois, and the wisdom of implementing it, is for the Legislature, after proper discourse, and not the whim of the commission.”

The commission conducts hearings, issues decisions and approves settlements of cases under the Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission Act and Occupational Diseases Act.

It is comprised of 10 appointees chosen by the governor, including three employers operating under the Workers’ Compensation Act, three employees covered by the act and four other members not affiliated with business or labor.