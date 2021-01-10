State COVID-19 rolling positivity rate falls below 8 percent

There have been a number of other investigations into this outbreak, including an independent investigation conducted by acting inspector general of the Illinois Department of Human Services and several legislative committee inquiries.

An initial site visit was conducted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in November during which officials noted wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispensers contained non-alcohol-based products, staff was reported not following proper personal protective equipment protocol and not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The Illinois Department of Public Health visited the LaSalle Veterans’ Home in mid-December to review the preventative practices in place, and the LaSalle home was found to be compliant with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

But lawmakers still have concerns about how the outbreak occurred in the first place, which has led to the various committee hearings and investigations

There have been a total of 108 COVID-19 cases reported among residents at the home, with 71 recovered and 36 having died. The outbreak appears to have been contained with no new cases reported in IDVA’s two January updates regarding the outbreaks.