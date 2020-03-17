State, federal governments seek ways to lessen COVID-19 economic impact

Eligible small business or nonprofits could receive up to $2 million that can be used to pay debts, payroll and other bills they can’t otherwise afford due to the pandemic. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofits, and terms can be as long as 30 years, according to the governor’s office.

But during his briefing a day earlier, Pritzker noted that providing state tax relief to bars and restaurants – which are closed for dining-in but otherwise open for delivery or carry-out for at least the next two weeks – is a “balancing act” in terms of state government and local business needs.

“We want to be good to our small business people, there's no doubt about it, and I care deeply about making sure that entrepreneurs are successful,” he said at a Monday news conference. “And the balance that we're trying to make is that … delays (in tax payments) for example, could be an enormous hit to the state of Illinois. And so we're trying to work with the federal government to get a little bit of help in providing that relief.”

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce is backing the governor in calls for greater federal action.

“The state can only do so much. The federal government needs to do more,” Illinois Chamber President Todd Maisch said in a phone call Tuesday.