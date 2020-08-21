State making final push to increase census participation

“This past month, as you all know, has been a month of many surprises for us at the census office,” Oswaldo Alvarez, co-director of the Illinois Census Office at the IDHS, said.

There were several contributing factors that led the office to reorder its timeline, including delays in in-person door-knocking and the Trump Administration’s Aug. 13 announcement that the census portal would close Sept. 30 instead of Oct. 31.

“So at this point we are operating at the census office as if (Sept. 30) is the official deadline and that’s it, until we are informed otherwise,” Alvarez said. “Because of that, there has been a lot of shifting that we have been doing at the census office.”

Additionally, a July 21 presidential memorandum seeking to exclude illegal immigrants from being counted as it pertains to Congressional apportionment also created confusion at IDHS. That memorandum has since been challenged in court, but, if implemented, would cost Illinois up to two seats in the House.

For the 2020 fiscal year, IDHS was funding more than 360 non-profits and municipal governments for the purpose of increasing census self-response rates. But that number has dwindled to a little more than 250 for fiscal year 2021 due to the pandemic, shifting deadlines and other circumstances.