State Rep. Welch will discuss issues facing Illinois in virtual Simon Institute forum

CARBONDALE — Illinois State Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch will discuss the political and social unrest in Illinois and the country as part of a virtual discussion Thursday hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

In addition to examining Illinois’ economic and political issues, the online talk will consider reforms “that are necessary for a fairer and more just state and country,” said John T. Shaw, institute director.

The discussion begins at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11. The free event is open to the public but registration is required and closes when the event starts.

Welch, D-Westchester, has represented Illinois’ 7th District since 2013 and chairs the powerful House Executive Committee. He is the former chair of the House Higher Education Committee, where he helped draft education reforms such as the four-year MAP Grant Award and the AIM High Scholarship. Welch was also co-chair of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Educational Success Transition Committee.