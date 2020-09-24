State Senate GOP outlines ethics package

Another bill backed by the GOP senators creates a revolving door prohibition preventing lawmakers from becoming lobbyists for one year after leaving office, or until the end of the current term.

Other proposed measures prohibit a legislator from leaving office and continuing to use their campaign fund to support lobbying activities and require further reporting on statements of economic Interests to enhance the disclosure of potential conflicts of interest.

The GOP senators faced questioning as to whether they would be able to work with Democrats, and they noted similarities in ethics proposals backed by the majority party.

On Aug. 13, the same day news broke that Link was indicted, General Assembly Democrats hosted a virtual news conference to unveil reforms calling for similar lobbying restrictions for current and retiring lawmakers.

On Thursday, John Patterson, a spokesman for Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, issued a statement saying, “They've got some interesting ideas. We look forward to them working with us to pass and enact meaningful ethics reform for the people of Illinois.”

Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, said he believes Democrats will be receptive because many of them are fed up as well.