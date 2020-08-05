State unemployment fraud cases top 120K, driven by nationwide exploitation of new federal program

If that number in any region is above 8% for three days, or if it increases for seven of 10 days along with a sustained seven-day increase in hospital admissions, the state will put mitigations in place, Pritzker said. Those can include several of the actions seen in previous phases of the reopening plan.

Pritzker took other questions at the news conference and said he does not plan to put in place a state mandate for vaccinations once they are available, although he said they are necessary if the population is ever to achieve herd immunity.

“Herd immunity is something you only really can get with vaccines, and so we want people to get vaccinated if it's an effective vaccine and, you know, and we'll make it available to everyone, especially to those who are vulnerable,” he said.

Pritzker was asked about the potential of another widespread shutdown, but said, “I don’t want to go back there.” The current mitigation plan would include more targeted actions against certain sectors of the economy in specific regions where cases spike.

“But we were successful in the state of Illinois and frankly in a lot of places around the country at bringing down the infection rates,” he said of the initial stay-at-home order.