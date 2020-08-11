Supreme Court moves Bailey’s lawsuit to Sangamon County

McHaney, in July, characterized that as something that would occur “in Russia or China or Cuba or Argentina or some banana republic where, after disarming the general population, the person who usually winds up being in charge is the one with the most guns and the least humanity,” according to a court document.

The state pointed out the Clay County judge appears to be the only one in Illinois who holds that position. In almost all of more than ten other cases also brought by DeVore, as well as in other lawsuits, judges upheld Pritzker’s response to the novel coronavirus as legal.

In those other instances, DeVore argued, judges only ruled whether a temporary action was necessary while the merits of the case were decided. Therefore, they did not rule on the underlying question of whether Pritzker exceeded his statutory and constitutional authority.

The governor was, and remains, able to file a petition for a higher court to review McHaney’s ruling on some of the issues in the lawsuit, DeVore added. In email conversations with the attorney general’s office, he was informed the state would be doing so by Aug. 7. It never did.