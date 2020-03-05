5th coronavirus case reported in Illinois; officials say risk remains low

“Whether the third individual picked up COVID-19 during his travels in that state, or here in Illinois, given the uncertainty, we have to consider the possibility that this could have been a case of community transmission. But that is as yet unconfirmed,” Pritzker said.

“Rest assured that we are fully coordinating across the state and local governments to prepare if there is any further spread,” the governor said. “Given this virus’ intensified influence on the elderly, we are paying urgent attention to our nursing homes, our veterans homes and long-term care facilities, as well as to the employees who serve those vulnerable populations.”

Ezike said COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that causes symptoms similar to the flu — fever, coughs and difficulty breathing. Unlike the flu, however, there is not yet a vaccine to control its spread, and it is most dangerous in the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Pritzker said his administration is taking several steps to make sure Illinoisans have access to testing and treatment of the disease. He said the Illinois Department of Insurance has communicated with health insurance companies about their responsibilities for coverage of insured and under-insured patients. He said the administration is also on alert for any price gouging or unfair trade practices.