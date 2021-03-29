Three candidates compete to serve Herrin's Ward 3 in April 6 election

Higgerson said he decided to run for alderman to connect the community and his neighborhood to city government. He likes to talk to people and believes it is easy for others to talk to him.

“Most people don’t know who their aldermen are,” he said.

Higgerson would like to see each ward or maybe even neighborhood to have a Facebook page to share information. He sees it as a way to communicate with neighbors you might not know.

It would be easy to share information like a lost or found pet or other items of interest.

“The more neighbors talk, the better,” he said.

He would like to clean up the town to attract more professional people and industry.

Higgerson also would like the city to have a page to share information or give people an easy way to ask a question.

Higgerson is a veteran of Afghanistan and was in the Illinois National Guard more than 11 years. He was the assisting platoon sergeant in charge of 28 medics and was responsible for planning and leading daily tasks. He also is a landlord and raises purebred Rottweilers.

Kent Ingersoll