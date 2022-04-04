Three incumbent Illinois representatives face primary opponents in new districts

Voters will select the candidates to run for State Senator and State Representative in the primary election on June 28.

All of the candidates, including current state representatives, are running in new districts this year due to statewide redistricting.

The following candidates for state representative filed petitions during the filing period from March 7 through 14 to run for office. Incumbents are listed with their current district.

State Rep. David Friess of Red Bud, currently in the 116th District, is unopposed in the primary for 115th District of the Illinois House of Representatives.

State Rep. Dave Severin will face opponent Gary Carter of Fairfield in the 116th District of the Illinois House. Severin currently represents the 117th District.

State Rep. Patrick Windhorst of Metropolis will face Ron Ellis of Marion for representative of the 117th District of the Illinois House. Windhorst currently represents the 118th District. Ellis is former commissioner and mayor of Marion.

In the 118th District of the Illinois House, State Rep. Paul Jacobs of Pomona will face Aaron Smith of Marion. Jacobs currently represents the 115th District.

State Sen. Terri Bryant and Dale Fowler have no one running against them in the primary.

Matt Dietrich, of the Illinois State Board of Elections, said there is a law that allows a party to add a candidate to the ballot after the primary. if no candidate for a party has filed a petition to run, a committee of the county chairmen for the party can meet and fill the vacancy on the ballot. Those selections must be made by July 25.

The primary election will be June 28. April 28 is the last day file to be a write-in candidate in the primary election. Early voting and vote by mail will begin May 19. June 23 will be the last day to mail a vote by mail ballot.

The winners of the primary will be on the ballot for the General Election in November.

