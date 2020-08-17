Time to ‘take action,’ Pritzker says as Metro East region rolls back

“East St. Louis, I ask you to stay patient and to take proper safety measures so we all can start focusing back on rebuilding a new normal,” he said.

As of Friday, Aug. 14, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, that region had experienced nine consecutive days of rising positivity rates, including four consecutive days of rates above 8%. The rolling seven-day average positivity rate stood at 8.9%.

“If you haven’t been taking this seriously yet, now is the time to start,” Pritzker said. “Wear a mask to maximize the chance that children can have in-person learning this fall. Maintain six feet of physical distance to keep the small business owners’ dining rooms open and retail stores in business. Each of us has a role to play in the future of this region’s health and economy.”

The new mitigation efforts are not as severe as those that were in place statewide during Phase 3 of the reopening plan, which ended June 26. But they are more stringent than those that have been in place during Phase 4. They include requiring bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m. and limiting seating in those establishments to six people per table.

Bars are being told to seat people only at tables and to remove bar stools to prevent gathering around the bar.