To merge or not? Carbondale council agrees to entertain new ideas from Park District

CARBONDALE – After years of fits and starts over a potential merger, the City Council has agreed to entertain a new proposal from the Park District — should the district produce one.

The Carbondale City Council and Carbondale Park District met 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for a special joint session. The goal was to discuss the 2019 referendum vote that requested the two groups look into the pros and cons of merging.

That was a point pressed by City Councilmember Carolin Harvey at the meeting.

“The referendum said explore emerging operations for the Carbondale City Council, and the Carbondale Park District, consider four explore merging operations,” Harvey said. “We cannot fix what was done in the past, we can only move forward and change the future ... Merging operations is what we need to be concentrating on."

The four-hour long discussion consisted of each individual’s goals and possible ideas to move forward as well as some heated discussions.

Eventually, it was suggested by a mediator that for the conversation to progress, the Park District should counter a proposal, much like City Council did earlier this year, that looked at the exploration of merging operations.

Potential solutions outside of merging are likely to be included in the proposal as many of the Park District Board members were opposed to a complete merger.

Jessica Sergeev, president of the Park District’s Board of Commissioners, said she would like to produce a joint plan so each group can see the other party's goals for parks and recreation services.

“I think that we need to have a plan on what the goal is because we get a lot of mixed messaging,” Sergeev said.

However, it’s important for both parties to think about what is best now and in the future, as new people come in, Commissioner Carl Flowers said.

“The current Park board members won't be here, nor will the city councilmembers,” Flowers said. “We have to start thinking about what's in the best interest now and in the future.”

It has not officially been decided if the Park District will draft a proposal as that must be placed on the agenda and voted upon at a board meeting.

The next meeting of the Park District’s Board of Commissioners has not yet been announced.

Tensions flared

There were multiple moments in the meeting where tensions ran high.

One of the biggest ones was between Park District’s Commissioner Jane Adams and City Council’s Councilman Adam Loos.

Both groups accused the other of lying or misrepresenting information to the public.

That topic was the crux of their arguments.

“One of the fundamental problems we need to stop right here and now in this meeting is with the kinds of hostility and antagonism and mutual distrust that has emerged,” Adams said. “We have to clear the air. We have to find a way to talk with mutual respect and regard. One of the first things we have to do is to make sure that statements that are made are accurate.”

Adams then told Loos to stop "smirking" at her while she continued speaking.

“Jane, what I'm doing is I'm really trying to hold it in here,” Loos said in return. “What you're doing is you're saying we should not be misrepresenting things while you are misrepresenting things. So it's hard for me to hold that in. It's especially hard for me to swallow that you say ‘with some of the misrepresentation and the hostility’ in the middle of a speech containing misrepresentation and hostility.”

Each continued to reiterate their point about the other group having misrepresented information to the public.

For more information on back and forth between City Council and the Park District view The Southern's more recent coverage of the topic here: "Why did the Carbondale Park District reject the city's proposal to merge?"

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.