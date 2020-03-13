To reduce risk of virus, Carbondale closes City Hall to public, keeps public services operating

CARBONDALE — In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Carbondale announced Friday that City Hall would be closed to the public through March 31.

A statement from the city says no COVID-19 cases have been linked to Carbondale, but that the city "must do everything possible to mitigate the spread of the virus."

The statement says city employees would still be coming to work and it would largely be business as usual for city services, including trash pickup and public safety.

For those needing to pay a city bill, the release said they can do so in several ways: via the city’s online payment portal at explorecarbondale.com, the mail or the dropbox on the west side drive at City Hall.

The city’s release said the revenue office will continue to assist customers with billing questions at 618-457-3265. Also, the city will be waiving late fees “for those customers that have difficulty making payments via these temporary arrangements.”

The news release also announced that all events scheduled at the Civic Center or Town Square Pavilion have been canceled as is the March 24 City Council meeting. The exception is voting, which will go on at City Hall on Tuesday as planned.