Tuesday is a day to exercise your civic duty to vote

Across the state, preparations were being made for the Illinois Primary Election which will take place Tuesday, June 28.

John Jackson, Paul Simon Public Policy Institute visiting professor, said voting is an important part of democracy.

“Democracy cannot exist without people exercising their right to vote. It is the most fundamental and easy thing to do,” Jackson said.

He added that when voter turnout is so low, democracy teeters. He said it sounds like an eighth grade civics class, but we are not doing an adequate job of teaching civics.

“Voting is a fundamental civic duty, and people need to be available to do it,” Jackson said.

“I’d like for everybody to get out and exercise their right to vote,” Jackson County Clerk Frank Byrd said.

Jackson said there are several important races to watch in Illinois, especially in central and Southern Illinois.

Statewide, Jackson believes the Republican governor’s race is one to watch. Another is the race for Congress between Mary Miller and Rodney Davis in the 15th District. Candidates are running to earn a seat in the General Election, but there is more at stake.

Jackson said there is an internal fight in the Republican Party that will decide the party’s emphasis. It pits the Trump portion of the party against moderates like supporters of Jim Edgar and Jim Thompson.

‘It is a surprise that Jacobs and Windhorst have active opponents,” Jackson said, since the Democrats do not have a candidate in either race.

He said the remapping of districts gave Jacobs a good portion of Williamson County in his district.

Byrd said the Jackson County is ready and has everything in place for the primary election.

“All polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday,” Byrd said. That includes polling places throughout the state.

A voting center will be open inside the Jackson County Courthouse. Any resident of the county can vote there on Election Day.

“Any resident can bypass their polling place, and come in and vote,” Byrd said.

A staff person will call the voter’s regular polling location to make sure they haven’t already voted.

“Grace period voting will be available at the courthouse and Carbondale Civic Center,” Byrd said.

Grace period voting allows a person who registers to vote or changes their address to immediately vote. This can be done on the date of the primary election.

More information about the primary election, including a list of polling places and sample ballots, are available on most county websites.

