Tuesday's Illinois primary will go on as planned, despite COVID-19 concerns

CARBONDALE — Despite closures and and cancellations statewide because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the state’s primary election Tuesday will be going forward.

“Everything is going off as planned,” Jackson County Clerk Frank Byrd said Friday. Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes and Franklin County Clerk Frank Woolard echoed this.

Byrd said any changes to the election would have to come from the state.

Byrd said even a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the area, of which there had been none as of Friday afternoon, would not trigger a change in plans.

It is common practice, the three clerks said, for some nursing homes to apply to have remote voting for those who cannot get out or have a hard time traveling. This has proven useful given that the elderly are among the most at-risk for contracting the virus.

All three clerks said they have had several election judges cancel — Byrd said many who work the polls are elderly.

For those concerned about the crowds, Barnes reminded voters that early voting is still an option.