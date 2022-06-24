Two candidates compete for the Republican candidacy for state representative in the 117th District

Two Republicans are running as the party’s candidate for state representative in the 117th District of Illinois House of Representatives. They are Ron Ellis of Marion and State Rep. Patrick Windhorst of Metropolis.

Ellis is a certified public accountant of 36 years, an accountant four years before being certified, and serves on the Regional Office of Education 21 board, which includes Franklin, Williamson, Johnson and Massac counties.

He served 12 years as Williamson County Commissioner, finishing as chairman of Williamson County Board. He also served four years on the ROE board before he was elected as commissioner.

“I actually have a whole lot more experience than my opponent. He’s never made a budget,” Ellis said.

Windhorst said his primary experience is as state’s attorney for Massac County. He said it gave him great insight on how the law applies, understanding issues of criminals and just explaining how new laws will impact the district.

Ellis said the top issue in the state is “jobs, jobs, jobs.”

“We desperately need people to go Springfield and quit playing politics,” Ellis said. “We need to do what Kenny Gray, Clyde Choate, Paul Powell and C.L. McCormick did. They brought businesses here and put people back to work.”

He said they did their jobs by working across party lines, whether they were Democrats or Republicans. Ellis will do exactly that, he said.

He said his experience working with state representatives and senators as a county commissioner gives him experience working across party lines to get jobs done for Southern Illinois.

His second issue is energy.

“When in the state of Illinois we are being told to get ready for rolling blackouts, we have a problem,” Ellis said.

As an accountant, Ellis has tax clients in California. They have been facing rolling blackouts for years and get no notice of when those blackouts will be. It makes it hard for businesses to operate.

Ellis said blackouts also are a problem for people with medical needs, like needing oxygen, a heart monitor or who require air conditioning or heat.

The governor pledged that the state will be fueled by green energy sources by 2025. Ellis said that is not reasonable.

First, many coal-fired power plants cannot switch that quickly. Ellis also said switching to renewable energy is problematic in Southern Illinois. Besides days when the sun is not shining, we don’t have a lot of wind to power wind turbines.

However, he said solar fields are popping up across Southern Illinois.

“In July, Ameren is talking about increasing bills 50%. With higher interest, gas and food what it is, how are we going to do it?” Ellis asked.

His third issue is Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

“That department needs to be totally overhauled,” Ellis said.

He said they are mismanaged and case workers are overworked, in part as a result of Gov. Rauner letting the state go without a budget.

“What is this doing to kids?” he said.

Ellis and his wife Pamella have three children and 7 grandchildren, with an eighth coming in October.

On the other hand, Windhorst said the top issue in the state is the loss of population, including those who move from the state and students who leave to go to college and never come back.

Because of this, Windhorst said the individual tax burden in the state keeps increasing as compared to states that surround Illinois. That raises the cost of living in Illinois.

He said corruption in the state government and growing crime rates are also driving people to move to other states.

“We need to make sure law enforcement and courts have the tools they need to do their jobs, the appropriate tools to deal with those who break the law,” Windhorst said.

His second issue is education, adding that he really believes education is the key to the future.

“We need to make sure we’re providing equal opportunities to students throughout the state,” Windhorst said.

While local decision-making is good, funding for education needs to come from the state instead of property taxes. The state has put money into evidence-based funding of education, but the issue needs to addressed. He said we need relief from high property taxes.

“We need to make sure we are not paying higher property taxes than Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee,” Windhorst said.

His third issue is addressing the state’s overall financial condition.

“We should not be spending money on programs we can’t afford, like in the last budget,” Windhorst said. “We need to maintain a strong fiscal footing rather than increasing expenditures.”

Windhorst said a lot of things are going on that he would like to finish.

“It’s been an honor to serve the people of Illinois, and I am asking for their vote for another term,” Windhorst said

Windhorst and his wife, Holly have two children.

