Two Democrats compete to run in Illinois 12th Congressional District race

Two candidates are vying to be the Democratic candidate for Congress in the 12th district of Illinois.

The candidates are Homer “Chip” Markel, 61, of Carbondale and Josh Qualls, 37, of Centralia.

Whoever wins the primary will face off against incumbent Mike Bost, a Republican. He has represented the district since 2015.

Markel served four years in the U.S. Navy. He started working for the Illinois Department of Corrections in 1985 as a correctional officer at Menard. He transferred to Tamms in 1996, retiring in 2012.

While Market worked at Menard, he was president of AFSCME Local 1175 for six and a half years. He negotiated two contracts.

When Markel worked at Menard, the prison had become very violent. Two correctional officers were stabbed, one 18 times.

“As union president, I knew something had to done. I advocated and initiated opening a maximum security prison in Illinois,” he said.

Market lobbied legislators and spoke to groups throughout the state about the need for the prison. He said it gave him a good understanding of how things worked and how to get things done across political boundaries.

Qualls is an independent contractor who delivers pharmaceutical products. He was involved in helping his community become handicapped accessible.

Qualls said he is an experienced problem solver, which is key to serving in Congress.

“A lot of people approached me and asked me to run. Young blood is my secret weapon. I talked with my wife and decided to run,” Qualls said.

Markel said the top three issues facing the district are protecting our democracy, inflation and environmental issues.

“Democracy is under assault,” Market said.

A lawsuit was filed in Texas that has roots in five other states. It basically says votes by mail must be received by Election Day. Any votes received after that day would not be counted. He said our current representative is one of those who filed the suit.

About three weeks ago, the current representative filed a similar suit in Illinois. Markel said even the Internal Revenue Service takes any tax return that is postmarked by the due date.

His next issue was inflation. Markel said oil companies have record profits. Thirty-five had profits totaling $237 billion last year and many are posting profits up to $1 billion for this year’s first quarter alone.

“This money is going into CEO bonuses and to shareholders,” Market said, adding that the money is not going into production.

This practice drives up gas prices, which in turn, drives up the prices of goods that are transported by trucks.

Markel chose environmental issues as third. Under this umbrella, Markel said he will push for residential solar power and ways to clean up fossil fuels.

He said setting a date to be fully using renewable energy is great, but the need for fossil fuels will continue. He thinks a better plan might be to pour more time and money into looking for cleaner methods for fossil fuels, like research that is going on at SIU.

Markel said the gun issue is important. While he does not favor banning assault weapons, Markel is in favor of improving background checks, stopping gun sales at shows or conferences and funding mental health services.

Markel and his wife Leslie have two children.

Qualls said the top issues in the district are gun violence, particularly the availability and use of AR 15 style weapons; abortion; and inflation.

“I’m for the government banning AR-15 (guns),” Qualls said. “It’s a weapon of mass confusion.”

He said individuals cannot legally own around 700 weapons used in the military.

Guns, in the past, have been disallowed. For instance, the Tommy gun was discontinued after its use with crime gangs and gangsters like Al Capone.

He also said the issue of abortion will be big, especially if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade.

Qualls said we need to do a better job of teaching the use of safe sex and practicing it to prevent pregnancy. But that does not negate the need for access to abortions.

Qualls thinks the issue should be brought to a vote during the next presidential election. Then, there would be no question in how the country as a whole feels.

“I think we need to make sure individuals are safe. It scares me that a woman might hurt herself,” he said.

Qualls also called inflation a top issue. He said the U.S. House passed a bill controlling corporate greed. If it is passes in the Senate, it could lower gas taxes.

Qualls also reminded everyone to get out and vote June 28. He’s hearing that early voting is low in many Illinois counties.

Qualls and his wife Nicole have two children.

