Two Republicans face off to run for 117th District of Illinois House of Representatives

Two candidates are running to represent the new 117th District of the Illinois House of Representatives, State Rep. Paul Jacobs of Pomona and Aaron Smith of Marion.

Dr. Paul Jacobs of Pomona is the current representative of the 115th District of the Illinois House of Representatives and an optometric physician. He works two days a week when the House is not in session.

Jacobs has been in practice in Southern Illinois for 43 years, working at offices in Williamson, Jackson and Union counties. He has been committed to service as an optometric physician. He carried that commitment into his position as a state representative.

“The reason I decided to run was my kids were leaving Illinois,” Jacobs said.

He added that we need jobs in Illinois that pay wages that can support families.

Smith is owner and operator of Smith Hafeli, Inc., a commercial construction company in Marion. He received a degree in education and taught history at Marion High School. He returned to college and received a master’s degree in business administration and began working in construction.

Smith said that experience makes him able to see both sides of the coin – working for the state and working with the states. He understands the issues of the business community and knows how to put people to work.

He also serves on the John A. Logan Board of Trustees and is vice chairman of the board.

“I have a plan. I am the only candidate with a plan on how to put people to work, keep Choate open and keep kids safe in the classroom,” Smith said.

Jacobs said the top issues in the state include the state's unbalanced budget.

“You can’t entice or encourage businesses to come here if they are being loaded with taxes,” Jacobs said, adding that people won’t come to the state either.

He said five years ago, Illinois had a budget of $35 billion. Today, Illinois has a budget of $46 billion.

“We don’t need to make cuts. We need to quit spending,” Jacobs said.

The second issue facing the state and district is the Safety Act. Jacobs cosponsored a bill to repeal it. He said there are five or six good things in the 800-page bill, but some things that are not good.

It includes the No Bail Bill, which will remove bail from all offenses except certain felonies.

“The Safety Act should be repealed or fixed,” Jacobs said.

The third issue is abortion.

“I’m undoubtedly as pro-life as anyone can get,” Jacobs said. “We’re becoming the state to go to for an abortion.”

He added that isn’t the kind of tourists Illinois needs.

Illinois taxpayers are funding 100% of abortions in the state because the federal government stopped paying a portion of the bill. It is increasing taxes over and over.

Jacobs and his wife, Rhoda, have four children and 10 grandchildren.

Smith said the top issues in the state are safety, education and economic development.

He said the state needs to repeal the Safety Act.

“We also need to have armed law enforcement officers in school to protect teachers and children,” Smith said.

Smith said he is nearly an expert on his second issue, education. He was not only an educator himself, but both his parents and his wife are teachers. He also has two children in school.

“I will go to Springfield and not fight as a politician, but I will fight as a father and work on things that impact kids every day,” he said.

Specifically, he will fight against agenda-driven curriculum from Springfield and Chicago.

His third issue is economic development.

“I have spent most of my adult life putting people to work,” Smith said. “We do business in seven states.”

He added that he understands what Illinois needs to be competitive because of his hard work.

Smith also decidedly supports the second amendment and is anti-abortion.

Smith and his wife Brittany have four children.

