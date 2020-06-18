Unemployment rate 15.2% in May; state on pace for Phase 4 on June 26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ unemployment rate fell to 15.2% in May, according to the state Department of Employment Security, representing a 2% drop from the previous month.

Nonfarm payrolls added 62,200 jobs in May based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Job losses for April were also revised downward to 738,600 jobs lost, down from 762,200 in previous estimates.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, continued unemployment claims for the previous week fell to 709,244, down from 741,738 the week ending June 6. Illinois saw 44,639 new initial claims for the week ending June 13, which was roughly level from the week before.

The state’s unemployment rate was 1.9 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for May, which was 13.3%, according to IDES.

The staggering numbers are 11.1 percentage points higher than they were a year ago as the state and nation continue to grapple with economic shutdowns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.