Union County's top prosecutor, public defender vie for state's attorney

“I just want to go to work in my county like I’ve pretty much been doing all my life,” Tripp said. He simply wants to be a service to the people in his community.

Tripp said through his role as public defender and seeing his wife work as a behavioral health care provider, he has a unique insight into problems facing his county. Like Klingeman, he sees drugs as a key factor in this.

“I definitely would go to work in any way I could to stifle that problem,” he said.

Both Tripp and Klingemen saw alternative drug courts as an avenue to help divert nonviolent, low level offenders from the prison system. Klingeman said he has plans to talk to Williamson County, which already has a drug court in place, about beginning this process. Tripp said he, too, would look into this, but would make sure it’s a fit for the county’s needs.

When asked about his plans for the county, Tripp returned to his simple desire to work for the county he has never lived outside of. He said he just wants to work hard the same way he sees others in Union County work.

Klingeman said he and Tripp talk almost daily about cases and have a good working relationship and neither was interested in badmouthing the other.

“There’s no point in not liking each other,” he said.

