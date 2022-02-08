Unions question Williamson County Board about ARPA funding

MARION — Williamson County Board members heard from two unions that represent county employees about their application for American Recovery Plan Act funding.

In July, the AFSME and Laborers' Local 773 sent a proposal to the board for ARPA funds for essential workers. The proposal included a stipend per employee based on the number of hours each employee worked during the pandemic and a pay bump for a specified time.

Jeremy Noelle, a field representative for AFSCME, told the council he knew they had distributed some of the ARPA funds and asked if there were any funds left.

Board Chairman Jim Marlo told Noelle that the projects they funded were for immediate water and sewer needs, which counts as infrastructure. They have given funding to seven projects.

The county is supposed to get a total of $13.1 million in ARPA funding, according to Marlo. At this point, they have received $6.4 million in the first round and expect to receive another payment in July.

Marlo said about $5 million has been awarded. The board wants to hold some of the money in case the cost of a project goes.

“I understand infrastructure. Will you commit to the men and women of the sheriff’s department?” Noelle asked the board.

Board members said they always support law enforcement.

Marlo said he could not say today that he supports their application. Atkisson said they know it’s out there. Gentry does support their proposal.

“We would appreciate a commitment at this time,” Noelle said.

Marlo attended a meeting on the ARPA funding. One of the speakers said the idea was to impact as many residents as possible.

“The money is intended to reach as many people as possible,” Marlo said, adding that no one had said no to their proposal.

He wanted to make sure the unions knew they will be treated like any other request.

Noelle and Jerry Womick, business agent for Laborers' Local 773, talked about the union employees offering to take furloughs during the pandemic to help the county.

“The non-represented folks didn’t furlough, and our folks did,” Womick said.

“We’re going to do some really good things in the county,” Atkisson said.

The board also passed two collective bargaining agreements, one with Laborers’ Local 773 and the other with AFSCME.

They also passed two resolutions requested by the highway department.

The first resolution was to accept materials.

The second resolution was for Cambria Road, Grand Avenue and Cardinal Road. Travis Emery, county engineer, said the project was in the design phase. Since part of the land required for the project is part of Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, Emery said it would take 12 to 18 months to deal with the federal government and the wildlife impacted.

They also briefly discussed a roundabout that is going to be built at Crenshaw Road.

Emery told the board they had plenty of salt for the year. They used 400 to 500 tons during the winter storm last week. They also used cinder blocks, but they will be replaced with another material when the county’s supply is gone.

