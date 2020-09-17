US Attorney: Lawmakers free to pursue Madigan probe

Madigan so far has not been charged with any crime and has staunchly denied any wrongdoing.

The legislative probe, however, is not focused on whether he committed a crime, but whether he “engaged in conduct which is unbecoming to a legislator or which constitutes a breach of public trust.” If his fellow lawmakers find that he did, disciplinary action could range from a reprimand or censure to expulsion from the House.

Following the release of Lausch’s letter, Demmer and Welch remained deeply at odds over what they believe it meant.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office has given the Special Investigating Committee the green light to pursue all avenues of the investigation, including testimony and documents, that were articulated in the petition,” Demmer said in a statement. “We are grateful that US Attorney John Lausch told the Committee that his office recognizes the SIC’s ‘separate and independent obligation to conduct its inquiry.’ We look forward to the Committee convening promptly to do this important work.”

But Welch issued a separate statement saying Lausch’s letter confirmed what Democrats had stated before, that any information beyond what has already been made public in the deferred prosecution agreement “is explicitly off limits.”