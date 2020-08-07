Virus positivity rate up again; Durkin asks governor to call a special session

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The rolling seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Illinois continues to tick upward, hitting 4.1% Friday — its highest mark since June 11.

There were 2,084 new confirmed cases of the virus reported Friday among 46,869 test results recorded over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 4.4% across the state.

On the same day Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he would be filing an emergency rule to allow for fines of businesses flouting masking or capacity guidelines, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced there were 13 counties in Illinois at a warning level for COVID-19 transmission.

A previous effort to enact a similar policy for business fines failed in May as the Pritzker administration withdrew an emergency administrative rule after lawmakers said they would work on legislation detailing a fine structure. That legislation never came to a vote in the abbreviated May legislative session, however, as there appeared to be bipartisan opposition to such a rule.

While the governor has said lawmakers abdicated their responsibilities on the issue, on Friday, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, called on the governor to scrap the rule and work with lawmakers.