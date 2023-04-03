Tuesday, April 4, is Consolidated Election Day in Illinois. On Tuesday, voters will go to the polls to elect city and town officials, as well as members for school boards.

Union County Clerk Lance Meisenheimer said the consolidated election has more impact on the daily lives of voters than the general election.

“If you own property or pay taxes or are in the community, this affects you more than who is president,” he said.

Union County has a contested race for city council in Anna and village board in Jonesboro. They also have contested races for four school boards.

Jackson County has contested races for the Carbondale mayor and city council races, the Murphysboro Ward 2 commissioner, and Elkville, De Soto, Dowell and Gorham village boards, along with several school districts' school boards.

Williamson County has contested races for the Marion City Council, Carterville City Council and Herrin Ward 2 commissioner, as well as Cambria, Crainville and Pittsburg village boards. They also have contested races for school board in Goreville, Herrin, Johnston City, Marion, Thompsonville and Zeigler-Royalton.

Franklin County has contested races for Benton mayor and council, West Frankfort mayor, and village boards Zeigler, West City, North City, Valier and Christopher and Sesser commissioners. They also have contested school board races in Benton High School District 103, Benton District 47, Ewing-Northern, Christopher, Sesser-Valier and Thompsonville.

Other counties also have contested races for city councils, village boards, school boards, library districts and other local entities.

Polls across Southern Illinois will open at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Many counties have sample ballots, lists of polling places, results and more election information online.

Here are a few county websites for more election information: