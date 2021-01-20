Watch now: Southern Illinois reflects on Biden inauguration, how to move beyond division

“We can disagree on what that means and how we get there. But the conversations that drive those movements have to be based on truth, understanding, and most importantly kindness,” Larkin said.

When asked how a Biden presidency might buoy the struggling party in Southern Illinois, Shaw and Paul Simon Public Policy Institute Visiting Professor John Jackson said it will likely be contingent on how Biden handles the pandemic and the economy.

“If he produces on that, that will be, I think, notable to even the most die hard Trump supporters that things got better (with a Democrat in office),” Jackson said Wednesday.

Jackson and Shaw agreed that the party has to do a better job of going directly to voters with a message of backing the middle class that is also bolstered by tangible results. But it will be a long hard road, Shaw said, if Democrats hope to regain ground ceded to Republicans in recent election cycles. Gone are the blue strongholds of coal-country like Franklin County that have swung hard to the right in recent years. Shaw said it would be “unrealistic” to expect local Democrat parties to see a sudden boom in membership. But that doesn’t mean a boost won’t come — it’ll just take time.