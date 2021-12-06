Watch now: These 6 area airports are getting $3.8 million in state funding

CARBONDALE — Six local airports will receive more than $3,827,982 in funding from the 2021
Rebuild Illinois Airport Capital Improvement Program. Airports were awarded 90% of their project costs and will have to pay the remaining 10% with local funds.
Cairo Regional Airport received $72,000 to acquire snow removal equipment and a mowing tractor and $237,033 to replace all lighting at the airport. Southern Illinois Airport, between Carbondale and Murphysboro, received $252,000 to replace Fox Farm Road and $751,500 to expand the southeast aircraft parking apron. Mount Vernon Outland Airport received $918,000 to rehabilitate the automobile parking lot, entrance road, and aircraft apron access points. Pinckneyville Airport received $90,000 for snow removal equipment. Sparta Community Airport/Hunter Field received $450,000 to rehabilitate the automobile parking lot, improve drainage and install security fencing. Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion received $332,183 to rehabilitate the east airport access road and sidewalk and $725,266 to extend the fixed base operator access road.
Doug Kimmel, director of Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois, said both of their projects are roadway projects. They will repair the existing eastern roadway, which was built in the mid-1980s to 1990.
“The roadway runs through our business park which includes 14 buildings with 20 businesses and more than 200 employees,” Kimmel said. “A lot of employees use the roadways for walking and jogging. We wanted to put in a sidewalk and keep everyone safe.”
Their second project will extend the fixed base operator access road on the west side of the airport. Kimmel said the road will give better access routes to their control tower and pilot activity area, as well as airport maintenance employees.
Kimmel explained that the road the provided access on the west side of the airport was closed when Illinois 13 was built. This new road will reclaim that access. He said they will also improve the sidewalks in that area.
The east roadway will be done in 2022, with the west improvements scheduled for 2023.
“To be able to have finances from Rebuild Illinois is so important. It would have been a number of years to get this done,” Kimmel said.
He added that every project that received funding falls outside of federal funding that airports use.
Chris Collins, director of Mount Vernon Outland Airport, said they will rehabilitate then automobile parking lot, entrance roads to the airport and airport access apron points.
He said asphalt will be laid on the parking lot, four feeder roads and Fireball Road, which is the west entrance to the airport, then curbs will be added.
Collins also said this would not have been possible without Rebuild Illinois funding.
“What could have cost 100 percent of local funding, now costs 10% of local funding. We are thrilled,” Collins said.
The total cost of the project is $1,020,000. The airport will be responsible for $102,000.
The savings will help the airport undertake other programs in 2022, Collins added.
These airports were among nearly 100 airports who received funding through the 2021 Rebuild Illinois Airport Capital Improvement Program.
The Marion mall through the years
The Oasis drive-in movie theater is scheduled to open on Friday, Oct. 30 in the parking lot of the Marion mall.
Byron Hetzler
Balloons and a band celebrate the grand opening of the mall in Marion in 1991.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
Balloons, a band and a large crowd celebrate the opening of what was then called the Illinois Centre Mall on Oct. 3, 1991.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
A show choir performs during the grand opening of the Marion mall in October of 1991.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
The Lettermen perform during what The Southern's archives dub the "opening gala" at the Illinois Centre Mall in Marion in October of 1991.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
Dignitaries and the press visit the then-under-construction Illinois Centre Mall in Marion in 1991. The mall opened later that year, in October.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
Clay Dixon of Pinckneyville pulls lighting wire inside the Illinois Centre Mall for the mall's fountain, ahead of the mall's grand opening in October of 1991.
The Southern File Photo
The inside of the Illinois Centre Mall in Marion is seen on Sept. 5, 1991, about a month before the mall opened to the public.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
A sign advertises the amenities for the Illinois Centre mall in Marion in 1990 as the structure can be seen rising in the background. The mall opened to the public in October of 1991.
The Southern File Photo
Rollie Brave, then the manager of the Target in Marion, which served as an anchor store for the Illinois Centre Mall, is pictured outside the store on Sept. 28, 1991, a few days before the mall officially opened to the public.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
Sam Rossi, a former manager of the Marion mall, is pictured inside the brand-new building days before it opened, on Sept. 29, 1991.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
The parking lot of the Illinois Centre mall is shown in 1991 during the early days of its operation in Marion.
The Southern File Photo
A concept drawing of the Illinois Centre Mall was provided to the newspaper in 1989, two years before the mall opened.
THE SOUTHERN FILE
A conceptual drawing of the outside of the Illinois Center Mall in Marion, as seen from above, was provided to the newspaper in 1989, two years before the mall opened to the public.
THE SOUTHERN FILE
An overhead blueprint of the Illinois Centre mall is seen prior to its construction in a concept drawing provided to the newspaper in 1989, two years before the mall opened.
The Southern File Photo
Entrances to the Illinois Centre mall begin to take shape during construction in a photo taken Nov. 19, 1990, 28 years ago today. The mall opened to the public in 1991.
The Southern File Photo
Construction crews work on the Illinois Centre mall in a photo taken on Aug. 26, 1990, a little more than a year before the mall opened to the public.
The Southern File Photo
A view of construction work during the building of the Illinois Centre mall in Marion.
The Southern File Photo
An artist's conception of the mall in Marion is shown.
The Southern File Photo
Shoppers rushed through the doors into the new Dillard's store at the Illinois Centre Mall in Marion on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 1991, following ribbon-cutting ceremonies there.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
Marion mayor Bob Butler (second from right) greets attendees at the mall's opening in 1991.
The Southern File Photo
Bill Bruner, then the manager of the Sears store in the Marion mall, poses inside the store on Sept. 29, 1991, just days before the Illinois Centre Mall opened to the public. The Sears in Marion closed earlier this year. The Marion mall announced it also will close by the end of 2018.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
Chuck Johnson, former manager of now-shuttered Phar-Mor store in Illinois Centre Mall, is pictured outside his store on Sept. 29, 1991, days before the mall opened to the public.
The Southern File Photo
Santa Claus' area is seen in the then-newly opened Illinois Centre Mall in Marion in 1991.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
A talking bear display is pictured during the early days of the Illinois Centre in Marion.
The Southern File Photo
The exterior of the mall in Marion is pictured in July of 2018, just months before the mall was set to close down.
The Southern File Photo
The Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion is shown behind some weeds sprouting in the parking lot on May 26, 2017.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
The interior of the Illinois Starr Centre Mall in Marion is pictured in February of 2011.
The Southern File Photo
Workers from Morthland College in West Frankfort packed up contents in 2016 from the Ken Gray Presidential Museum at Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion. The museum, run by Gray’s widow, the Rev. Margaret ‘Toedy’ Holley-Gray, closed for good in January of that year. Holley-Gray donated the contents to the college for preservation.
The Southern File Photo
Brenda Cody pauses while cleaning out The Country Porch, a store in the Illinois Centre mall in Marion, that she closed in March of 2015 after 15 years in business.
Byron Hetzler
Brenda Cody packs up items in The Country Porch store on Thursday, March 7, 2015, at the Illinois Centre mall in Marion. Cody closed the store after 15 years in business.
Byron Hetzler
Shoppers enter the Illinois Centre mall in Marion in March of 2015.
Byron Hetzler
A darkened corridor at the Marion Mall is seen in a Dec. 14, 2018 photo.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
A note on the door of the Marion Mall stating Shoe Sensation is still open.
ISAAC SMITH
The Southern
An abandoned food stall is pictured inside the shuttered Illinois Star Centre Mall in December of 2018.
The Southern File Photo
