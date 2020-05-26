Weekly COVID-19 deaths in Illinois decline for first time during pandemic

Among the changes coming in Phase 3 is the limited reopening of businesses like barbershops, salons and non-essential stores. Friday will be the first time in more than two months those businesses will be allowed to open their doors.

Another change coming soon to Illinois’ stay-at-home status quo is the ability for bars and restaurants to sell pre-mixed drinks to-go.

House Bill 2682 passed both chambers of the Legislature during last week’s special session, and Pritzker said he is waiting only for the House and Senate clerk to give him the final version of the bill to sign into law.

“I’ll sign it as soon as it comes to my desk,” he said.

Over the weekend the state released health guidance for industries operating during Phase 3, including manufacturers, offices and restaurants – the latter of which will be able to open outdoor seating.

“These protocols offer a minimum expectation of what operations should look like for these businesses moving forward,” Pritzker said.

Later in the briefing, Pritzker stressed the state is still in an urgent public health crisis, when responding to reports of Illinoisans traveling to Wisconsin and Indiana for outdoor Memorial Day activities and then returning.