Elections tend to bring to mind tightly contested races, but voters will see something else on the ballot this year. They will see open seats with no candidates.

The consolidated election ballots for seven Southern Illinois counties, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Perry, Union, Saline and Williamson, list 80 seats vacant with no candidate. A few of those are duplicated for multiple county races, such as the Regional Offices of Education.

The consolidated election is sometimes thought of as less important than the state and national general election in November.

“If you own property or pay taxes or even live in a community, this affects you more than who is president,” Union County Clerk Lance Meisenheimer said.

The consolidated election decides who will serve on city councils, village boards, school district boards, park boards and in library districts.

A number of the open seats are to fill the term of a member who is no longer serving. In some villages, it seems like no one cares to run for any office.

What happens when the filing period passes and no one registers to be a candidate?

Some residents believe the answer is easy – just write a name into the position on the ballot. County clerks say it is not that simple.

Jessica Holmes, who works in the office of Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes, said those who intend to run as write-in candidates must fill out an intent to run and have it notarized before filing it with the county clerk’s office. The deadline to file that paperwork was Feb. 2.

“It was the last way to get on the ballot,” Meisenheimer said.

Seats that remain unfilled after the consolidated election on April 4 will have someone appointed by the group’s board.

Holmes said Williamson County has write-in candidates for Marion City Council, Stonefort Village President and Herrin Park Board.

Some write-in candidates filed their intent to run just because no one was running for a specific position.

In Union County, Meisenheimer said he mentioned the seats on Jonesboro Elementary School District 43 to his wife, Hillary, and she filed paperwork to run as a write-in. Heston Hase also is running as a write-in candidate for the school board.

Union County also has one write-in candidate for Anna-Jonesboro High School District. Michael Houseman is running to fill a two-year unexpired term.

Jackson County has two write-in candidates running for school board.

Franklin County had four file their intent to run as write-ins: Jared Carlton is a write in for Akin School Board. In the village of Macedonia, write-in candidates include Aaron Miller for mayor, Hobart Campbell Jr. for clerk and Ralph L. Billington for trustee.

Perry County’s write-in candidates are all running for Willisville City Coucil. They are Douglas L. Vickery II, Michael Maciura and Allen L. Nesbit.

While write-in candidates can fill a spot, there are still some seats that will have no one running. Meisenheimer said Anna Elementary School District 37 has an open seat without a candidate, joining other seats across the region.

Election Day is Tuesday. For more information, visit the county clerk’s website for your county.