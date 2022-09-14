Will Cascio-Hale make it on the ballot? Williamson County election board splits decision on objections

MARION — Williamson County Election Board split a decision Wednesday morning on the objections filed by Jeff Diederich, chairman of the Republican Party in Williamson County, against the candidacy of Marsha “Marcy” Cascio-Hale for Williamson County State’s Attorney.

By voting in favor of the petitioner in one count of the objections, Cascio-Hale will be removed from the ballot, but Cascio-Hale said she will be appealing the decision.

Diederich, Amy Eckert and Alexia Denly filed two counts of objections to Cascio-Hale’s candidacy on Sept. 9. Eckert is president of Williamson County Republican Women and Denly is a former member of Williamson County Republican Central Committee.

The petitioners allege in the first count that Cascio-Hale did not meet eligibility requirements to appear on the ballot because she did not complete the filing documents as prescribed by law. She failed to include the name of Brandon Zanotti and the office he vacated on her notice of appointment to fill a vacancy, which they say voids the document and her candidacy.

The second objection alleges that Cascio-Hale’s appointment as a candidate was done by Williamson County Democrats after new precinct committeemen were elected but before the Democratic Party held its convention to reorganize after the primary. The party lacked standing, and as a result the signatures of Tom Caliper as chairman and Brandi Bradley as secretary of the Democratic Party in the county are invalid.

The election board usually consists of the Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes, Circuit Clerk Justin Maze and the state’s attorney. Because Cascio-Hale is the respondent, Treasurer Ashley Gott filled her spot.

The Republican Party was represented by Sharee Langenstein. She said the objections are valid because this is a special election being held with the general election. That means Cascio-Hale had to meet requirements set aside for this year’s general election due to the primary being held late.

She also argued that the Democratic Party did not have authority to fill the vacancy left by Brandon Zanotti’s resignation or to nominate Cascio-Hale as a candidate for the office between the primary election and their county convention.

Shari Rhodes, attorney for Cascio-Hale, argued that the Illinois Board of Elections had clearly set different rules and dates for this year’s election which said candidates had to file their petitions to run by July 25 with objections due by Aug. 1. She said the objections were invalid because they were filed after Aug. 1.

She also argued that the Democratic Party can fill vacancies until the new elections are held during the convention, which is what happened in this case.

The election board was required to vote on each count separately. On count 1, Barnes and Maze voted to sustain the objection (in favor of Diederich) and Gott voted to overrule (in favor of Cascio-Hale). On count 2, Maze voted to sustain the objection, and Barnes and Gott voted to overrule.

Barnes said a final decision will be given at 9 a.m. Friday.

“This case is about ensuring that anyone who appears on the ballot has followed the law and is subsequently eligible to be elected to office,” Diederich said. “In this case it has heightened importance given that this sitting state’s attorney and candidate is the very person empowered to ensure election integrity and make sure our election laws are adhered to.”

“It is very clear that the Republicans do not want to have any races in this election. This is why people don’t trust politics. These political games that just distract from the real issues. The facts presented were clear, and the law is clear. With this outcome, the voters have to ask themselves what are they so afraid of? Why do they not want the voters to have a choice?” Cascio-Hale said after the hearing.

She said she has been a fighter her entire life and has fought for her family to have a better life, which is why she came to Southern Illinois.

“And I will continue to fight for the people of Williamson County, the victims of crime, and to ensure the safety of the entire community. We will appeal this decision, and I will be on the ballot. We all need to fight to have the right to choose and the right to decide.” Cascio-Hale said.