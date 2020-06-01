Williamson County Board extends deadline for liquor licenses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MARION — Williamson County Board tabled most of the items on the agenda during a special meeting Monday morning.

But, exceptions included an ordinance extending the expiration dates of Williamson County liquor licenses.

According to Board Chairman Jim Marlo, Williamson County has about 15 active liquor licenses, and they all are scheduled to expire June 30. The board was approached by several business owners who asked if the cost of the license could be split into payments since they are just beginning to reopen. Class A licenses, for example, are $1,300.

Marlo talked with officials at the Illinois Liquor Commission and learned they would not grant the state licenses without a valid county license. Other counties had extended their licenses to allow establishments to have a little more time after opening to pay their renewal fees without impacting state licensure.

“This morning we extended the current license, which would expire June 30, 2020, to expire Aug. 31, 2020. Licenses have to be renewed by Sept. 1,” Marlo said.

The new licenses will expire June 30, 2021.