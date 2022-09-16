Williamson County board files formal decision to objections of Cascio-Hale's candidacy

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes filed the formal decision of the Williamson County Election Board on the objections against the candidacy of Marsha “Marcy” Cascio-Hale for Williamson County State’s Attorney on Friday.

The objections were filed on Sept. 9 by Jeff Diederich, chairman of the Republican Party in Williamson County, Amy Eckert, president of the Williamson County Republican Women, and Alexia Denly, a former member of the Williamson County Central Committee.

The election board sustained the petitioners' first objection saying Cascio-Hale did not compete the proper filing documents as prescribed by law. Cascio-Hale failed to include the name of Brandon Zanotti, the office he vacated, and his date of resignation on her notice of appointment to fill a vacancy.

By sustaining the objection, the election board agreed with the petitioners. The decision will remove Cascio-Hale’s name from the ballot for the November election.

However, the election board overruled the second count in objections that said Williamson County Democrats did not have the authority to caucus a candidate because they had not yet reorganized after the primary election when Cascio-Hale was appointed to run.

Barnes said Cascio-Hale will have five days to appeal the decision to the circuit court. Barnes will wait until that period is over to change the ballot.

This is the second time this year Diederich has objected to a political candidate. He also filed objections to the Andrew Purcell, a Republican candidate for the Williamson County board, and Purcell was subsequently removed from the ballot in the primary election.