Williamson County circuit clerk candidates tout experiences they would bring to 'keeper of the records' role

This is Wilson's first time seeking elected office in Williamson County. He unsuccessfully ran for Johnson County state's attorney in 2016.

Crabb, who is seeking elected office for the first time, works for the SIU Credit Union, charged with handling its legal and bankruptcy work and delinquent financial reporting. In that role, Crabb said she’s become familiar with functions of the courthouse, particularly the circuit clerk’s office. She has a master’s degree in accounting and is in the process of becoming a licensed certified public accountant.

Crabb said she would bring stability to the office, as it is a position she hopes to hold for many terms.“When I win, I plan on making sure I am there and I am that person who makes the office stable. When you have a stable office, you have stable employees and you have employees that are good at their job. That will lead to consistency and efficiency in the office,” she said. Crabb said she’s not running for this office to build her political resume with an eye toward something else in the future. “This is my end game,” she said.

As well, she said her career experience with handling complex financial and reporting obligations makes her well suited to the duties of circuit clerk.