Williamson County GOP commissioner race sees 5 candidates, PAC involvement

MARION — When Republican Williamson County Commissioner Ron Ellis announced that he would retire and would not seek re-election, his seat drew five Republican candidates to the ballot: Tim Atkisson, Stuart Adkinson, Justin Maze, David Milburn and Robert Clodi. It also drew the interest of a new political action committee.
Atkisson, of Marion, is a plumbing contractor, union member, serves on the Illinois Plumbing Examining Board, and was a trustee on the board of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Marion. As a businessman, he has negotiated contracts, hired and managed employees, and has to create and follow budgets, he said in an interview with The Southern. He believes those experiences make him uniquely qualified for county commissioner, he said. He was asked to run by Williamson County Board President Jim Marlo.
Adkinson is a 2019 graduate of Marion High School. He competed in the 2018 and 2019 2A IHSA State Track and Field competition, placing eighth in hurdles in 2019. He is a freshman at Indiana Tech. Adkinson did not return a message seeking comment.
Maze is a correctional lieutenant and head of the department as fire safety officer, working at Menard Correctional Facility. He also is a member of Illinois Army National Guard. He holds a bachelor of science in business and accounting from Liberty University and plans to graduate in May with his Master of Business Administration. He believes his experience in the Army and as a correctional officer, along with his education, would be assets to the county board, he told The Southern in an interview. Ellis said Maze is his pick to replace him as county commissioner.
Milburn, 70, is a part-time pastor at Angelville Community Church and served as chaplain at Heartland Regional Medical Center. He graduated from Marion High School in 1968 and has lived in Williamson County except for the four years he attended college in Alabama. He said he believes his history of preaching about making sound choices instead of bad choices, along with his values, make him an ideal candidate for commissioner. He ran against Brent Gentry in 2016 and lost that race.
A fifth candidate has entered the race as a write-in candidate, Robert Clodi of Marion. Clodi is construction manager for Southern Illinois Healthcare. He formerly was regional planner for Williamson, Jackson, Jefferson, Franklin and Perry counties and project manager for Rend Lake Conservancy District. He also served on the board of Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission. He has written $15 million dollars in grants for sewer, utility and economic development projects and managed 90 hospital construction projects in three years, he told The Southern. Because he is a write-in candidate, if he gets 121 votes in the March primary, his name will appear on the November ballot as a Republican candidate.
“Like a lot of people in Illinois, I feel like we are overburdened with taxes. I am interested in running to lower property and sales taxes,” Clodi said. “We need to look at county budget and have a bit more accountability for tax rates we set.”
While most local primary races consist of meeting people by attending events and knocking on doors, a new player has come into this race: Little Egypt Republican PAC, a Marion-based political action committee.
Little Egypt Republican Political Action Committee, or PAC, was established Feb. 14, 2019, to support Republican candidates, according to its statement of organization filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections on Feb. 25, 2019. Dave McReynolds of Marion is the chairman, and Sue Hamilton, also of Marion, is its treasurer.
Hamilton said the PAC is just over a year old. She added that they hope to expand to support more candidates in races throughout Southern Illinois.
Currently, the only candidate information on the group’s website, littleegyptrepublicanpac.com, is related to the race for Williamson County commissioner and gives reasons Justin Maze should not fill that position. That information also has been posted to the PAC’s Facebook page.
In late December, they accused Maze of being a Democrat, based on his voting record in previous primaries and support of Democratic candidates. A document on the PAC's website lists his voting record, as well as his history of donating to and working for Democratic candidates.
Maze is quick to admit he was a Democrat. “I’ve been completely honest with folks by saying I was a Democrat. I changed to Republican,” he said.
Maze worked on Mike Absher’s campaign for mayor of Marion. Mayor and city council candidates are not required to declare a party when they run, so they all technically run as independent candidates.
It was during discussions he and Absher had while knocking on doors that led him to change parties. Maze said Absher pointed out that his values and beliefs were more in line with the Republican platform than Democratic.
“I made the conscientious effort to change,” Maze said, pointing out several other notable Republicans who changed parties, like presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.
Absher remembers the street they were on when that conversation took place, he told The Southern.
Little Egypt Republican PAC sent a news release to The Southern Illinoisan on Feb. 17 that accused Maze of using taxpayer-funded resources at his job in Menard Correctional Center to fill out, scan and email a political campaign questionnaire.
Hamilton said the group received an anonymous tip and followed up on that tip with a request for emails under the Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA. They asked for all of Maze’s work emails from Dec. 1, 2019, through Jan. 10, 2020.
Maze is not allowed to comment publicly on anything that happens at his job unless his employer comments on it.
He did say he feels like the PAC is attacking him because he did not comply with the wishes of the Williamson County Central Committee. Maze said he was approached by the Republican Party to run for circuit clerk. He wanted to run for county commissioner.
“Two people in charge of the PAC are supporting my opponent,” Maze said.
Both McReynolds and Hamilton said that is not correct.
“We are not attacking anybody. We are just informing voters about the facts,” McReynolds said.
“We just received that information and followed up on it. We provided it to the votes and they can take it from there,” Hamilton said.
Atkisson also stressed he has nothing to do with the PAC.
“I have absolutely nothing to do with Little Egypt Republican PAC. Some of the people on on the PAC also serve on the (Williamson County Republican) central committee, and I know they (the central committee) are supporting me,” he said.
He added that he has information that is sent to precinct committeemen, so he cannot guarantee that the information will not be used by the PAC.
“My campaign has been positive. We haven’t attacked anybody and won’t attack anybody,” Atkisson said.
Voters will have a chance to hear directly from the candidates for county commissioner and other offices during the 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 5 at Kokopelli Restaurant in Marion. The event, sponsored by Williamson County Republican Women, has a Roaring ‘20s theme and celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.
Tickets are $60 and can be purchased through the group’s Facebook event page at bit.ly/willcolincolndinner.
