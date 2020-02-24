Williamson County GOP commissioner race sees 5 candidates, PAC involvement

He did say he feels like the PAC is attacking him because he did not comply with the wishes of the Williamson County Central Committee. Maze said he was approached by the Republican Party to run for circuit clerk. He wanted to run for county commissioner.

“Two people in charge of the PAC are supporting my opponent,” Maze said.

Both McReynolds and Hamilton said that is not correct.

“We are not attacking anybody. We are just informing voters about the facts,” McReynolds said.

“We just received that information and followed up on it. We provided it to the votes and they can take it from there,” Hamilton said.

Atkisson also stressed he has nothing to do with the PAC.

“I have absolutely nothing to do with Little Egypt Republican PAC. Some of the people on on the PAC also serve on the (Williamson County Republican) central committee, and I know they (the central committee) are supporting me,” he said.

He added that he has information that is sent to precinct committeemen, so he cannot guarantee that the information will not be used by the PAC.