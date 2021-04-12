Williamson County Public Building commissioner is resigning amid rejected 2019 audit

Doug Williams, chairman of the Williamson County Public Building Commission, intends to resign at Tuesday's county board meeting.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m. in the county administration building's boardroom.
Williams, who has served on the public building commission for 12 years, cited his health as his reason for resigning. His planned resignation comes on the heels of intense debate during recent board meetings, where officials discussed the handling of county's 2019 audit.
Williams tried to resign during a special meeting March 31 that was scheduled following the board's vote March 24 to engage the Marion-based Hudgens & Meyer, LLC to conduct a separate audit of the building commission. Discussions at both meetings were intense.
Originally, the the PBC hired Dean Snider, of Snider McCree CPAs, in Marion to complete its audit in 2019, while the remainder of county audits were done by Hudgens & Meyer, LLC.
However, the Illinois Comptroller's Office rejected the 2019 audit report because it did not include all funds for the county — specifically an audit of PBC funds — when originally submitted by Williamson County Auditor Kim Meyer. The PBC audit report was later submitted.
Jim Marlo, county board chairman, said he contacted the comptroller’s office on April 1 to ask for a conference call to explain the audit's rejection.
Williams told the board March 31 that he was resigning effective 8:15 a.m. that day, but he was not allowed to formally resign at that time because it was not listed on the agenda.
“Not one word was ever said to us about anything. We did what we were supposed to do and made county campus better,” Williams said of XXXXXX.
He added the the PBC budget was cut budget by $800,000 this year. In spite of that, Williams said their financial position is very strong.
“We are redoing the bonds sold for courthouse renovation. That will save taxpayers about $1 million,” Williams said.
The public building commission is charged with operating and maintaining county buildings, which include the courthouse, administration building and partial responsibility for the jail. Marlo said the county is required to have a public building commission because it sold bonds for building.
Williams praised those serving on the PBC.
“That group on public building commission now is probably strongest as far as knowledge and commitment in my 12 years,” he said.
Marlo said he was sorry to see Williams go.
“Doug’s a great guy ... He’s done a great a job for the county. He’s a tremendous individual, and we will miss him,” Marlo said.
