Williamson County Public Building commissioner is resigning amid rejected 2019 audit

Williams told the board March 31 that he was resigning effective 8:15 a.m. that day, but he was not allowed to formally resign at that time because it was not listed on the agenda.

“Not one word was ever said to us about anything. We did what we were supposed to do and made county campus better,” Williams said of XXXXXX.

He added the the PBC budget was cut budget by $800,000 this year. In spite of that, Williams said their financial position is very strong.

“We are redoing the bonds sold for courthouse renovation. That will save taxpayers about $1 million,” Williams said.

The public building commission is charged with operating and maintaining county buildings, which include the courthouse, administration building and partial responsibility for the jail. Marlo said the county is required to have a public building commission because it sold bonds for building.

Williams praised those serving on the PBC.

“That group on public building commission now is probably strongest as far as knowledge and commitment in my 12 years,” he said.

Marlo said he was sorry to see Williams go.

“Doug’s a great guy ... He’s done a great a job for the county. He’s a tremendous individual, and we will miss him,” Marlo said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.