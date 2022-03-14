 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Williamson County treasurer race had 2 same-name candidates — until one withdrew

MARION — The race for treasurer of Williamson County got more interesting last week when two candidates named Ashley Gott filed to run as Republicans for treasurer — then one eventually withdrew from the race.

The current treasurer is a man named Ashley Gott. He was appointed to the office in February 2019, taking office on April 1, 2019, to fill the seat when Brinson Venable retired.

The challenger or upstart Ashley Gott is a women formerly known as Erin Perry. Perry changed her name to match the current treasurer earlier this year. County Clerk Amanda Barnes said she filed a petition to run for the office March 7, then withdrew that petition and filed a new petition March 8.

The upstart Ashley Gott, formerly Erin Perry, withdrew her petition to run as treasurer Thursday, March 10.

She had not filed a new petition as of 4 p.m. Monday. Monday is the last day to file a petition to run in the general election.

Treasurer Ashley Gott will face Rob Underwood of Herrin in the June primary election.

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

