With stringent Illinois ballot access rules for third-party candidates eased because of the pandemic, more candidates are seeking office this year, including in Southern Illinois.

“We’re running the biggest slate of candidates that we’ve ever run, and so are the Libertarians this time,” said Randy Auxier, a Green Party candidate for the Illinois House 115th District.

Auxier is running against Libertarian Ian Peak and Republican Paul Jacobs, who won the GOP primary in March.

Auxier, a professor who lives in Murphysboro, and Peak, a restaurant manager from Mount Vernon, have divergent political views on many topics. But they find common ground on this belief: that the established political parties go to great lengths to keep third-party candidates off Illinois’ ballots in order to maintain their control and power.

“For too long, we’ve let Republicans and Democrats manage the money and manage our lives in Illinois. It’s not working. That should be painfully apparent,” Peak said. “I think that it is time to implement radical solutions to the issues that exist.”

Auxier said that the entrenched two-party system of control in Illinois is “part of what’s been wrong with this state all along.” Longtime House Speaker Mike Madigan expects his troops to fall in line, to the point that Democratic House candidates are interviewed ahead of time by party leaders under his control, and directed what to say on the campaign trail, Auxier said.

Republicans, he said, are expected to vote and politic in lockstep opposition to whatever policies Madigan or a Democratic governor are advocating. To back up his belief, Auxier pointed to the heat that Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, faced within her own party for joining 14 other Republicans in voting with Democrats to end a 2 1/2-year budget stalemate in 2017.

What’s leading to the influx of new candidates this year — and new ideas, some say — is a successful court challenge to Illinois’ arduous rules that third-party candidates must follow to get on the ballot.

But even with the addition of some new candidates, voter choice is still far from robust. According to the Washington-based Center for Competitive Democracy, which represented the Green and Libertarian parties in a lawsuit against the state this year, the average number of candidates statewide per House and Senate district race is 2.1 — a figure that assumed everyone who filed would appear on the ballot.

About half the Independent and minority party candidates who filed had their petitions for candidacy challenged, and some of them will not make the ballot as a result.

That includes two third-party candidates who filed to run for the 117th House District seat held by Republican Rep. Dave Severin, R-Benton. Ellen Graff, of Marion, who is running as a Patriot Party candidate, said she couldn’t afford to hire a lawyer to defend her petitions, so she represented herself. The attorney representing her objector’s case is Chicago-based attorney John G. Fogarty Jr., general counsel for the Illinois Republican Party. “We’re up against a Goliath,” she said.

Oliver Hall, who founded and serves as legal counsel for the Center for Competitive Democracy, said that Illinois’ laws regarding ballot access are “the most restrictive in the country.”

Third-party candidates face the steepest uphill climb. They’re often required to obtain thousands more signatures to get their names on general election ballots than the established party candidates are required to obtain to appear on primary ballots.

The pandemic made an already challenging task insurmountable, Hall said. On behalf of the Green and Libertarian parties, Hall’s organization filed suit against the State Board of Elections in April. The lawsuit argued it would be unsafe for third-party candidates to go door to door collecting signatures as COVID-19 surged across the state. As well, it contended that candidates who attempted to do so would be violating stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. J.B. Prtizker.

Rebecca Pallmeyer, chief judge of the Northern District of Illinois, agreed with the plaintiffs. She issued a temporary injunction granting them relief in the form of an extended filing deadline and significantly reduced signature requirements. Her order also suspended a notary requirement and allowed for electronic collection of signatures. These changes are only applicable to the Nov. 3, 2020 election. The State Board of Elections appealed the decision, but the temporary injunction was upheld in a decision by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday.

Hall said he hopes that this year proves instructive on the need for concrete ballot access reforms in Illinois. The state argued in legal filings the granted concessions would result in an "overly cluttered and confusing ballot." But that wasn’t the case, Hall said.

“One thing that the pandemic has really exposed is what I consider to be the total inadequacy of the petitioning process in the first place,” Hall said. As an example, he mentioned that in today’s world, one can do almost everything electronically. “Yet, when it comes to elections, we’re still using 17th century technology to regulate ballot access in the 21st century.”

The reason that Graff can’t afford a costly legal battle is related to why she’s seeking office: Her husband is anticipating a layoff notice this fall from the coal-fired power plant in rural Williamson County where he works because of a planned downsizing, and her own business, Southern Illinois Mercantile Co., in Marion, has struggled in light of the pandemic. To the latter, she blames Pritzker’s early and aggressive mitigation efforts intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. She also criticized Pritzker for restrictions placed on schools, including that students wear masks. Graff pointed to Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, who has sued the governor over his stay-at-home orders, as a politician whom she admires.

Libertarian Scott Schluter is also facing removal from the ballot in the 117th House District race after a petition challenge. Schluter acknowledged that he did not turn in enough signatures. When an objection was filed, he withdrew his petitions.

Both Graff’s and Schluter’s petitions were challenged by the same person: Ricky Hall, of Cambria.

Hall, a precinct committeeman who has been active for years in the Williamson County Republican Party leadership, said he routinely reviews candidates’ petitions to ensure they comply with election laws.

“The idea is to keep everybody honest,” he said.

Hall said he is a supporter of Severin’s, but acted on his own. After filing the objections, he said he turned his case over to the state Republican Party’s attorney.

Peak, the Libertarian candidate for the 115th House district, said he initially decided to run because it appeared that only Jacobs would be on the ballot. “And I firmly believe that voters all deserve choices, and for that matter, more than two choices.” No candidate sought the Democratic nomination for the seat that Bryant is vacating as she runs for the state Senate. The deadline for the Democratic Party to nominate someone to fill the vacancy has passed.

As for his own platform, Peak said he believes in limited government, and would like to see more operations of the state privatized. “The state government has their fingers in every single pie imaginable,” he said. Peak said he would advocate for immediate pension reform that mandates new state employees utilize a 401(k) common to the private sector rather than having the option of a defined benefit plan. He would advocate to do away with the Firearm Owners Identification Card. As well, though he applauded its legalization, Peak would push to loosen the restrictions on medical marijuana.

“The fact that you can still get in trouble for possessing it if you don’t buy it from an authorized distributor is proof enough to me to show it has nothing to do with keeping people who possess a harmless plan out of prison, and everything to do with raising revenue for a failed state,” he said. Peak said marijuana regulations should be on par with alcohol, allowing people to purchase it at grocery and convenience stores, or produce it at home.

Auxier is a professor of philosophy and communication studies at Southern Illinois University. He is active with the SIU Faculty Association and the Illinois Education Association. As well, he’s been a volunteer DJ for WDBX for nearly two decades, and teaches Sunday school and directs the bell choir at Murphysboro United Methodist Church. In 2016, he co-founded the American Institute for Philosophical and Cultural Thought in Murphysboro, which offers a variety of cultural events to the public.

Auxier said that if elected, he will advocate for wise economic development, better health care, improved infrastructure, real and affordable public transportation and for tax reform. He said that his first priority would be working toward growing sustainable jobs that pay a living wage.

Auxier said that if it had not been for the ruling on ballot access this year, he would not have made a run. Though he faces tough odds as a third-party candidate, Auxier said one of his greatest strengths will be his independence.

“I’ll go up there and they won’t know what to do with me,” he said. “Because I don’t answer to anybody except the voters right here. If you send either a Democrat or a Republican up there, you either play ball or they bury you the next time around.”

