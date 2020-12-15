Grand Tower Energy Center has shut down; company releasing few details

GRAND TOWER — A representative of Grand Tower Energy Center, a natural gas plant in rural Jackson County, said operations have ceased, though offered few additional details.

Jonathan Beach with Texas-based Rockland Capital, the company that manages the plant, said the facility suffered some “significant mechanical failures” over the past two quarters.

“The plant is currently in an extended outage and ownership is conducting a review of future options,” Beach said in an emailed statement to The Southern.

He declined to answer any further questions.

Randy Ellet, who has worked at the plant for 41 years, said employees were notified of the plant’s closure plans last week.

Most workers were provided just over a week’s notice that they would be out of a job before Christmas, with their last official day this Friday, he said.

Ellet said he had already planned to retire before year’s end, so was not significantly impacted by the decision on a personal level. But he worries about some of the younger workers who are unexpectedly out of a paycheck and the economic affect on the region.