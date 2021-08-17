Grant to provide Southern Illinois food pantry clients with reusable bags

CARBONDALE — A grant from BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois is allowing the Southern Illinois Community Foundation to assist area food pantries in better serving their clients through an effort called “Help is in the Bag.”
The SICF soon will be distributing a variety of paper sacks, insulated bags and grocery totes to many of the 95 food pantries across the region. The program came about from changes in the way many food pantries operated through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People used to be come into the pantries and pick out what they wanted, but during COVID, the pantries couldn’t let people come in and they couldn’t allow their clients to bring their own bags,” explained SICF Executive Director Byrum Fager. “So they had to take everything outside and bag it for them. Pantries not only had to, in some cases buy food, but they also had to buy bags.”
Fager said the goal was to find a way to not only help the pantries over the short term -- to replenish the bags used by the pantries – but also to find a sustainable solution. With the purchase of 25,000 paper sacks which can be used multiple times or recycled and more than 4,500 insulated reusable bags, Fager pantries can focus on providing nourishable food items to their communities and their clients can safely transport food to their homes.
“That way if people are going to a food pantry and picking up something that is supposed to be kept cold or if you are receiving food at a food kitchen such as Heaven’s Kitchen, Herrin House of Hope or The Good Samaritan House and you have to walk a couple of block to get home, it’s going to keep things hot,” Fager said.
He said all of the bags will be branded with a “Nourish Your Neighbor” logo and will include suggestions for nutritious fruits, vegetables and more as suggestions for selections from food pantries or grocers.
“It’s so when people are shopping, for yourself or someone else to suggest things to look for, things like whole grains and fresh fruits – things that are more nourishing,” he explained.
The grant and Help is in the Bag program was announced a recent regional food security summit held in Marion. Fager said the bags should be delivered by the end of the month.