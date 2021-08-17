Grant to provide Southern Illinois food pantry clients with reusable bags

CARBONDALE — A grant from BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois is allowing the Southern Illinois Community Foundation to assist area food pantries in better serving their clients through an effort called “Help is in the Bag.”

The SICF soon will be distributing a variety of paper sacks, insulated bags and grocery totes to many of the 95 food pantries across the region. The program came about from changes in the way many food pantries operated through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People used to be come into the pantries and pick out what they wanted, but during COVID, the pantries couldn’t let people come in and they couldn’t allow their clients to bring their own bags,” explained SICF Executive Director Byrum Fager. “So they had to take everything outside and bag it for them. Pantries not only had to, in some cases buy food, but they also had to buy bags.”

