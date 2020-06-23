Greater Egypt Planning and Development Commission receives $400K for pandemic recovery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration on Tuesday announced it is awarding a $400,000 CARES Act recovery assistance grant to the Greater Egypt Regional Planning & Development Commission in Marion.

The funds will go toward updating economic development plans and will support programs to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance investment from the bureau’s Chicago region.

Cary Minnis, executive director of Greater Egypt, called the grant a “pretty substantial infusion of resources to help the region recover." The funding will be used to hire three new positions — an economic development director and two planners. The positions will help in pandemic recovery and building resilience into businesses, Minnis said.

“I am proud of the perseverance and strength shown by our communities coast to coast throughout this pandemic, and these funds will help provide the Greater Egypt region with the necessary resources to make a swift and lasting economic comeback,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a Tuesday news release.