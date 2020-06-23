Greater Egypt Planning and Development Commission receives $400K for pandemic recovery

MARION — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration on Tuesday announced it is awarding a $400,000 CARES Act recovery assistance grant to the Greater Egypt Regional Planning & Development Commission in Marion.
The funds will go toward updating economic development plans and will support programs to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance investment from the bureau’s Chicago region.
Cary Minnis, executive director of Greater Egypt, called the grant a “pretty substantial infusion of resources to help the region recover." The funding will be used to hire three new positions — an economic development director and two planners. The positions will help in pandemic recovery and building resilience into businesses, Minnis said.
“I am proud of the perseverance and strength shown by our communities coast to coast throughout this pandemic, and these funds will help provide the Greater Egypt region with the necessary resources to make a swift and lasting economic comeback,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a Tuesday news release.
Greater Egypt will partner with other groups doing similar work, with the goal of increasing the workforce. Minnis explained that they have four main goals: to increase the workforce, to increase the area’s population, to increase wages and to increase enrollment at Southern Illinois University.
“SIU is an economic engine for the region and we would be remiss if they were not included,” Minnis said.
Greater Egypt serves Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry and Williamson counties. During the pandemic, unemployment in that five-county area greatly increased. In March, 5,248 people in the area were unemployed. That number jumped to 29,911 in April.
“Jefferson and Franklin counties have the highest unemployment rates in the state for April. Jefferson County was first with 29%,” Minnis said.
The CARES Act provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic. EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance is being administered under the authority of the bureau’s flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance program.
“Thanks to the federal representatives and Economic Development Administration for providing resources for us,” Minnis said.
To learn more about Greater Egypt’s economic development plan, visit greateregypt.org.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.