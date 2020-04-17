× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MOUND CITY – A lone John Deere lawnmower, adorned with two large American flags, sits near a quiet road outside Consolidated Grain and Barge in Mound City, a town of roughly 500 nestled against the Ohio River.

A passerby wouldn’t think anything of it, but for workers at the grain company, the mower, crinkled and dented in a few places, was synonymous with Robert Leon “Bob” Winding, who passed away at his home on Monday at age 82. He was a local celebrity — everyone knew Bob.

“I think one or two of the dents came from him,” said Stacy “Doc” Powers, who worked with Winding for over 20 years, as he looked over to the mower. “You would hear the racket from the office; if it was a concrete block or tree stump or whatever, (Bob) was going to run it over.”

Bobby Walker, a coworker from Belknap, said Winding would constantly get stuck on the mower.

“Bob would be on the radio asking us to go pull him out,” Walker said. “He would just be sitting there grinning in ditches and holes.”

Tommy Adams, who knew Winding for over 40 years and lives on the street over from his home, said “there’s no telling how many hours he put on that thing — probably eight hours a day, five days a week.”

Adams said one thing was guaranteed: if he would drive by the plant, Winding would always be there to wave back at him.

“He always had a smile that was unbelievable,” Adams said. “When you saw him, he was always smiling. He was the backbone around here.”

Winding was a U.S. Army veteran and worked at the grain company in Mound City for 25 years, according to his obituary. He was an avid fisherman and could always be found outdoors.

Co-workers at Consolidated Grain and Barge remember Winding as a firecracker and a jokester.

“He loved to crack jokes about you,” Powers said. “If he could tease you, he would. If he could find something out about you, you would soon find out about it. If you came back with a joke on him, he would have another on you — you could never outdo him.”

“You couldn’t walk past him without him stopping you and giving you grief about something but he was always checking in on everybody,” Jacob Webb, one of Winding’s co-workers said.

“He was just one-of-a-kind.”

Terence Adkinson, a co-worker from Tamms, said Winding was selfless and never hesitated to help others.

“He had a lot of wisdom about everything,” Adkinson said. “He gave a lot of good advice especially for the guys who were just getting started.”

While normally there would be an opportunity to attend a final visitation or funeral service in person, friends and loved ones have had to keep their distance due to recommendations put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the federal government.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order lists funeral services as essential businesses, but the Illinois Funeral Directors Association has recommended gatherings of 10 or more, including visitations and graveside services, should either be canceled or conducted with 10 or fewer people.

“These implemented directives are to comply with current recommendations by the Federal Government and the CDC,” the IFDA writes on their website. “Indeed, our compliance with these directives is to keep your families safe, as well as the staff at the respective funeral homes.”

Funeral homes across the country have moved to livestreaming to allow family and friends to participate virtually in their loved one’s funeral services.

Greg Henderson, IFDA president and owner of Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Pekin, said Facebook Live and other web-streaming platforms have gained popularity in attempts to still keep family and friends involved in the funeral process, but it can still be difficult for families in keeping to the 10 people and under guideline.

In Indianapolis, a modified funeral for a fallen police officer was held at the Indiana Motor Speedway, the first of its kind. In Chicago, a firefighter was laid to rest after he died from COVID-19 complications.

As a coalition of governors across the Midwest look at reopening their state’s economies, Henderson said he believes funerals will still be capped at 10 people or less, at least for the initial stage in Illinois.

“We’re just going to make adjustments as we go along,” Henderson said. “We’re making sure we have hand sanitizer around and practicing social distancing.”

While livestreaming may be a solace to some, families have faced difficulties in this reality as outlined by Daniel Kantor, a Unitarian minister from Texas who recently lost his father.

“To remember his life and grieve his death in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic means that we will have to be satisfied with the gentle arms of embrace of those already in our households and the digital messages of love we receive from those who can’t travel and can’t stop in,” Kantor writes.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, family members had to sit in their cars for the funeral and those who were able to attend stood 6 feet apart, said David Windings, Bob’s nephew.

“The cemetery would’ve been completely packed. The funeral home would’ve been packed,” Windings said. “It probably would’ve been a longer visitation than what the funeral would allow because he knew so many people in this county and not even a lot of them were able to come because of the virus.”

Henderson said funerals provide a support system for family, friends and members of the community going through the loss of a loved one.

“Without a public service, the family isn’t getting that support from their friends and community as much,” Henderson said. “If they could have a celebration of life, later on, they would be able to take care of that portion.”

Despite restrictions on Winding’s service and interment, dozens of friends, former co-workers and community members lined Main Street, the main drag in Mound City, to share stories and pay their final respects to the man a community loved.

Windings said he was moved by everyone lining the road and showing their respect to his late uncle.

“This all means a lot to me and to the family,” Windings said. “It shows the community loved him — there’s no other way to put it.”

Danny Windings, Bob Winding’s son, shared similar sentiments and said he was thankful for the community.

“It has been the hardest day of my life today but felt more love for my dad than I could ever imagine,” Danny Windings said. “You all made this day very special and it will never be forgotten.”

Yvonne Windings, Bob’s daughter-in-law, said on top of being an already emotionally challenging day, COVID-19 brought its own set of challenges to the family.

“Due to the restrictions on crowd size, we knew that we had to do something less than traditional to send off this community-loved man,” Yvonne Windings said.

She then set up a memorial Facebook page to allow loved ones to share memories and participate in the services remotely. When the family found out the community wanted to give him a final goodbye, the funeral procession was rerouted to go through the heart of town.

“Our family can’t thank the community enough for their outpouring of love during this very difficult time,” Yvonne Windings said. “To know Bob was to love him, indeed.”

As community members shared memories, David Windings said the thing he was going to miss the most was his uncle Bob picking on him.

“He always cracked jokes on everyone and was always just having fun,” Windings said. “He was a good man, there’s not another one like him.”

Since his uncle’s passing, David Windings has taken the helm mowing, but hopes he doesn’t get stuck as much as his uncle did.