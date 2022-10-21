Group wants to create Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve

Have you visited a national park? If you answered yes, you may have driven to the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, flown to California to visit Yosemite National Park or ridden into the Grand Canyon National Park on a mule.

A group of local men are trying to bring a national park closer to home. John Wallace, Sam Stearns and Les Winkeler want to turn Shawnee National Forest into Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve.

According to the USDA, Shawnee National Forest is 298,000 acres of oak-hickory forests, wetlands, canyons, ridges and unique geological features nestled between the Ohio and Mississippi rivers in Southern Illinois. The forest has a rare convergence of six natural ecological regions that result diverse plant and animal species.

The National Forest Service, which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has the job of managing resources and extracting resources. The National Park Service's goal is preserving and protecting natural areas for recreation, education and cultural programs.

The local group wants to preserve the forest for their children, grandchildren and future generations to enjoy.

“What we look at as resources for extracting don’t save money or serve the public good or protect and preserve the forest. A national park would be available to foster activity, education, and the enjoyment of future generations,” Wallace said.

Wallace believes the National Forest Service has managed the forest pretty well by planting shortleaf or yellow pine that have brought back some health to Shawnee National Forest. Where the pines were planted, groves of pine, oak and hickory trees now are growing together.

What they do not want done is clear-cut logging.

“They go in with heavy equipment and obliterate everything. It destroys all the saplings and seedlings,” Wallace said.

He said the forest service believed they could bring back the hardwood oak and hickory trees with the logging, but instead invasive species come in and have to be removed.

“If the idea is to restore natural hardwoods, but a few pines and leave them lay,” Wallace said. ”We need keep the humus and leaf layer intact. It protects organisms like salamanders and insects.”

While protecting insects might not seem too important, insects are food for many birds. Whip-poor-will birds are moth eaters and declining in number. A lot of moths either roll up in leaves to pupate or eat the leaves.

Creating Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve will bring a national park to the middle of the country, but it would do more. It would also create the first climate preserve in the U.S.

Wallace said the climate preserve would be a first step in creating more climate preserves, much in the same way Ozark National Scenic Riverway was the first of its kind in the U.S.

Stearns is interested in ecology.

“Logging is not sustainable,” Stearns said.

Currently, Shawnee National Forest is working on two logging projects, one in Alexander County and one near Kinkaid Lake in Jackson County.

In Alexander County, logging is going on within two or three miles of Garden of the Gods. Logging is being done by two guys from Missouri, according to Stearns. He says they take the trees to Missouri and grind them into livestock bedding.

Stearns said this highlights the need for a climate preserve. When two men are logging, they release carbon. When they haul the trees to Missouri, they release more carbon. And as the bedding decomposes, it releases more carbon, he added.

“Every step of logging contributes to adding carbon instead climate change rather that mitigating climate change,” Stearns said.

Wallace said Shawnee National Forest contains 90 natural areas, which include research areas in places like La Rue Pine Hills and Bell Smith Springs. He says those should be protected.

To learn more about the effort to create Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve, visit www.shawneeforestdefense.org. A short video on the homepage features Glenn Poshard talking about creating a national park.