Group working to find buyer for closed glove factory in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — There’s a glimmer of hope for the employees of Nationwide Glove Co. in Harrisburg after the owner of the business announced its closure on Tuesday. A group is trying to find a buyer for the business.
On Monday evening, plant management received a call from the factory’s owner saying he was closing the business. Employees of the company went to work Tuesday morning as usual only to find out that their employer was closing the glove factory.
According to employee comments on Facebook, they had about 10 minutes notice before they were called to the front of the plant and given the news.
Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek said he met with State Sen. Dale Fowler, State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, a representative of U.S. Rep. Mary Miller’s office and plant officials to discuss a plan to find a buyer for the business.
McPeek said Nationwide Glove has been located in Harrisburg since 1968. The plant employed a high of 100 people. It most recently had a workforce of about 44 employees.
“I hate it for the people who work there. Some of them have worked there 30 years,” McPeek said.
Among its products are gloves used by the military. Nationwide Glove has three current government contracts for gloves. It also is the only manufacturer of two of the 30 different kinds of gloves it makes.
The plant also provides gloves to Coleman Tri-County Services.
Tuesday afternoon, McPeek asked for prayers for the families affected by the closure through a Facebook post. His post drew 136 comments and 41 shares.
“We’re working really had with them trying to figure out a solution,” McPeek said.
Attempts to reach someone at the glove factory were not successful.
Nationwide Glove Co. is located at 925 Baughman Lane in Harrisburg.
