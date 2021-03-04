Group working to find buyer for closed glove factory in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — There’s a glimmer of hope for the employees of Nationwide Glove Co. in Harrisburg after the owner of the business announced its closure on Tuesday. A group is trying to find a buyer for the business.

On Monday evening, plant management received a call from the factory’s owner saying he was closing the business. Employees of the company went to work Tuesday morning as usual only to find out that their employer was closing the glove factory.

According to employee comments on Facebook, they had about 10 minutes notice before they were called to the front of the plant and given the news.

Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek said he met with State Sen. Dale Fowler, State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, a representative of U.S. Rep. Mary Miller’s office and plant officials to discuss a plan to find a buyer for the business.

McPeek said Nationwide Glove has been located in Harrisburg since 1968. The plant employed a high of 100 people. It most recently had a workforce of about 44 employees.

“I hate it for the people who work there. Some of them have worked there 30 years,” McPeek said.