Groups prepare to welcome Afghan refugees to Carbondale

Preparations are underway to welcome a family of Afghan refugees to Carbondale, perhaps before the end of the month.

A group of individuals from the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale have formed the region’s first Sponsor Circle and have pledged to support a family of five or six as they move to Southern Illinois.

Working with the city of Carbondale, the Carbondale Interfaith Council and the Carbondale Area Interfaith Refugee Support group, they are gathering furniture, household items and even preparing a home in anticipation of new residents.

The Sponsor Circles program is a State Department-led initiative to aid efforts to resettle Afghan refugees by being directly involved in the integration of refugees into American communities.

“Sponsor Circles must have five adults minimum and each of them have to undergo a background check, attend some online training and agree to pledge to support these Afghan newcomers for at least the first 90 days after they arrive,” explained Cindy Buys, a member of the community’s first Sponsor Circle.

She said each member of the circle must make a financial pledge either from their own funds or through donations and be willing and available to help the new family.

Other applications are being readied by community groups and religious organizations including one from St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church which is almost ready. The hope is to identify enough Sponsor Circles to accommodate 100 refugees.

“Our church decided that we wanted to sponsor a family of five, and so that meant we had to raise around $11,000. So far, the response has been overwhelming as people have been hearing about this and have been incredible generous,” Buys said.

More than 60% of funding must be in-hand before a potential Sponsor Circle can file their official application. The group has received approval and now, as they are waiting to be matched with a family, they must make all of the preparations. Since leaving Afghanistan, most refugees have been housed at domestic military installations.

“We expect the first Afghan family to arrive in Carbondale soon; probably in about two weeks,” she added.

Ann Warner, another member of the Sponsor Circle, said the program is a new approach.

“It is taking the place of more official resettlement agencies because there has been such a crush of people. There are tens of thousands of Afghans who moved here all at one time. The government has opened up this possibility for a group of people to band together and agree to support a family,” Warner said.

That support ranges from finding a place for the new residents to live, to help with enrolling children in school and meeting daily needs.

Jim Dooley of Carbondale CAIRS, said the Sponsor Circles will help with all of the “hard stuff” the families will face in moving to Carbondale.

“We’ll help them find a doctor, go to the grocery store, get clothes, all of the things they will have to do,” he said.

Carbondale’s Church of the Good Shepherd is providing a rental home at a reduced rate and furniture and household items are now being collected for the first family.

Dooley said Afghan natives in the community will help with translation and Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Center for English as a Second Language will work with the residents. The city of Carbondale is working to identify potential job opportunities.

For Buys and the others in her Sponsor Circle, helping the refugees is about putting faith into practice.

“The Judeo-Christian tradition is one of hospitality and welcoming strangers,” she explained. “This is very much putting our faith into action by helping these people who are in a very difficult situation. From the response we have seen already, this community is ready to open their arms and welcome them.”

Buys directed those desiring to make a cash or in-kind donation to connect with CAIRS by searching for "Carbondale Area Interfaith Refugee Support" on Facebook.

