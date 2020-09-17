Growing again: Business development is kicking back up in Marion

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — It’s hard to miss all the construction while driving in Marion.

Glenn Clarida, economic director for the city, said the city currently has a lot a development in the works, and the city approved several new redevelopment agreements during its meeting Monday.

One of those agreements was with Robin’s Nest Learning Center at 110 S. Virginia St. Owner Robin Halm Moore said they purchased property across the street from the center and will demolish a building on the property to create a new park for the children.

“Demolition will begin next week," Moore said. "The playground equipment is ordered."

A recently completed building for school-aged children will open Monday. Moore said they had to wait for internet installation. The building will serve 50 children and will be set up to accommodate remote learning.

“School-aged programs are always in high demand, but with remote learning, those programs are in more demand,” Moore said.

She added that the new building will provide another wall of protection between the center’s school-aged population and younger children, in addition to precautions they are taking to prevent disease.