'Growing Better Together': Poshard Foundation kicks off Child Abuse Awareness Month

CARTERVILLE — “You may be for a child the only lifeline to help,” Jo Poshard said during the kickoff of Child Abuse Prevention Month on Friday afternoon at John A. Logan College.

Poshard told those gathered at the event that child abuse is an issue in our nation, our state and in Southern Illinois, adding that everyone has a role to play in preventing abuse.

She asked those gathered to learn to identify child abuse, call 1-800-25-ABUSE to report suspected abuse and to alert others in the community.

The kickoff was hosted by Prevent Child Abuse Illinois and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, in partnership with The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children and other local organizations.

Dr. Stephanie Chaney Hartford, assistant provost of Academic Affairs, at John A. Logan College, read a proclamation from Gov. J.B. Pritzker declaring April 2022 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Illinois.

Brittney Hale, program assistant at Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, said the first step in preventing abuse is showing up for children, showing abuse is a problem in Southern Illinois and showing that you care.

She also talked about the effect the pandemic has had on recognizing and preventing child abuse, and how organizations have built new ways to reach children and families during the pandemic.

This year’s theme for Child Abuse Prevention Month is "Growing Better together.”

“Children and families are our greatest resource,” Hale said. “All of you can make a positive difference in a child’s life. It only talks one caring adult relationship.”

Stephanie Grigsby, regional administrator for Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, talked about the role friends, neighbors and family member can play when childhood is disrupted.

“We need each other more than ever. Each of us has a role to play,” Grigsby said.

Betti Mucha, executive director of Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center, said how unpleasant it is to talk about abuse. She promised to stop making abuse easier for people to hear, adding that everyone needs to know what happens to children.

This year, Perry-Jackson County Child Advocacy Center is celebrating its 20th year.

In that time, the child advocacy center has had 3,100 referrals and completed 1,100 forensic interviews. Mucha is a trained child forensic interviewer.

Mucha said our response as a community is to help children come forward to tell people what happened and to believe each child.

Evan Owens, associate judge on the Second Judicial Circuit Court, deals with all the child abuse and neglect cases on the docket in Mount Vernon.

“We’ve accomplished a lot since I first met Glenn (Poshard) 25 years ago as a small county prosecutor in Pope County,” he said, but said there is more to do.

He called on the public to help engage children in their communities.

“We want people to be aware that there is child abuse in Southern Illinois. It’s not a problem that happens in other areas,” Jo Poshard said, adding that it is time to get rid of the attitude that it doesn’t happen here."

Organizations also gave away information before the event, including Ameren Illinois, Centerstone, Spero Family Services, Arrowleaf, Children’s Home and Aid, Safe Families for Children Southern Illinois, Medical and Mental Health Resources Network, Shawnee Health Services, Herrin House of Hope, The Night’s Shield and Hoyleton Youth and Family Services.

The group ended the event by planting a windmill garden in front of Building H at John A. Logan College.

To learn more about child abuse prevention, visit www.preventchildabuseillinois.org.

