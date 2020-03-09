‘Hamilton,’ ‘Bull’ star Christopher Jackson coming to Shawnee Community College

ULLIN — Award-winning actor and musician Christopher Jackson will headline The Saints Foundation annual gala that raises money for student scholarships and other activities in support of Shawnee Community College.

Jackson starred as George Washington in the critically acclaimed musical “Hamilton” that debuted on Broadway in 2015. He currently plays courtroom stylist Chunk Palmer in the hit CBS drama "Bull" while pursuing numerous other artistic endeavors.

The dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, May 2, in the Edward M. Smith Gymnasium at Shawnee College’s main campus in Ullin.

Jackson is a 1993 graduate of Cairo High School. He left Southern Illinois at the age of 17 to attend the prestigious American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York. A few years later, he got his first big break when he was cast as Simba in a Broadway production of “The Lion King.”

In a 2016 interview with The Southern, Jackson credited several of his Cairo teachers and mentors with inspiring him to pursue his passions in music and drama. In 2017, Jackson appeared via video conference at "Lifetime Achievements" awards program in Cairo honoring educators to especially thank his high school band director James Davis.

