‘Hamilton,’ ‘Bull’ star Christopher Jackson coming to Shawnee Community College

ULLIN — Award-winning actor and musician Christopher Jackson will headline The Saints Foundation annual gala that raises money for student scholarships and other activities in support of Shawnee Community College.
Jackson starred as George Washington in the critically acclaimed musical “Hamilton” that debuted on Broadway in 2015. He currently plays courtroom stylist Chunk Palmer in the hit CBS drama "Bull" while pursuing numerous other artistic endeavors.
The dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, May 2, in the Edward M. Smith Gymnasium at Shawnee College’s main campus in Ullin.
Jackson is a 1993 graduate of Cairo High School. He left Southern Illinois at the age of 17 to attend the prestigious American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York. A few years later, he got his first big break when he was cast as Simba in a Broadway production of “The Lion King.”
In a 2016 interview with The Southern, Jackson credited several of his Cairo teachers and mentors with inspiring him to pursue his passions in music and drama. In 2017, Jackson appeared via video conference at "Lifetime Achievements" awards program in Cairo honoring educators to especially thank his high school band director James Davis.
His additional Broadway credits include “Holler if Ya Hear Me,” “After Midnight,” “In the Heights” and “Memphis.” He has also had roles in several Off-Broadway productions, including “Bronx Bombers,” “The Jammer," “Lonely, I'm Not” and “Cotton Club Parade.”
In film and TV, he has had roles in “Freestyle Love Supreme,” “Person of Interest,” “A Gifted Man,” “Fringe,” “Gossip Girl,” “Tracers,” and “Afterlife.”
Jackson’s work as a composer and songwriter for “Sesame Street” earned him six Emmy nominations and one win. He took home an Emmy Award for his song with Will.I.Am, “What I Am.” In 2010, Jackson released his first solo album titled “In the Name of Love” with Yellow Sound Lab Records, and he is working on a second album.
He's also been part of casts, including "Hamilton," honored with three Grammy awards.
In December 2018, "One Last Time (44 Remix)" was released as a part of the Hamildrop series — tracks inspired by music from “Hamilton” — which featured Jackson alongside President Barack Obama and BeBe Winans.
He recently closed a limited run of “Freestyle Love Supreme” on Broadway alongside "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, which has been adapted into a documentary. As well, he recently starred in Ava DuVernay's Netflix mini-series “When They See Us” with Michael K. Wiliams, Vera Farmiga, and John Leguizamo, according to his biography, provided by Shawnee Community College.
The Saints Foundation expects the event to sell out. Priority seating will be given to sponsors and table sponsors, but individual tickets are also available while they last.
For information or ticket sales, visit shawneecc.edu or call 618-634-3200.
